Dubai: A new enforcement department has been formed under Sharjah’s Rental Disputes Centre, which will oversee how the judgements passed by the latter are processed.

This marks another step taken by Sharjah to smoothen all processes related to renting of properties, whether that’s residential or commercial real estate. This year, Sharjah – currently in the midst of a property development and leasing boom – updated its rules to cover all rental transactions.

The new Enforcement Department comes as part of a decision by the Sharjah Executive Council. The new department will come under the supervision of a judge based at the Rental Disputes Centre headquarters.

The decision also organises legal provisions related to appeals against enforcement decisions, suspension of enforcement procedures, coercive measures, public auction sales, and outsourcing enforcement services.

It was in September that Sharjah introduced a sweeping set of rules governing all leasing activity in the emirate, including on details related to rental contracts, payments to landlords, and steps to be taken when a lease ends or is renewed. The decree also spelt out the rights of landlords and tenants alike. A key facet of the new rules was that once a new rent agreement is signed up for, that rental value will remain as is for two years.

Sharjah slashes property registration fees

In another boost to its property market, Sharjah has reduced the fees for sale and purchase fees on transactions done at the ACRES Real Estate Exhibition next year. The sale fee will be 0.5% for developers, while the purchase fee for UAE citizens and GCC nationals will be 1% and 2% for all other nationalities.