Dubai-based premium real estate developer, Imtiaz Developments , has entered into a strategic partnership with Legrand, a global leader in electrical and digital building infrastructures, to provide cutting-edge home automation and access control solutions for 18 of its luxury waterfront projects. This collaboration highlights Imtiaz’s continued commitment to integrating world-class technology within its beautifully crafted living spaces.

Through this partnership, Legrand will supply advanced home automation systems to Imtiaz projects, enabling residents to seamlessly control lighting, climate, entertainment, and security features through smart devices. Additionally, their access control solutions will enhance safety and convenience, offering intelligent entry management systems that align with the expectations of modern living.

“We are excited to work with Legrand, a pioneer in home automation and access control technologies. This partnership elevates our projects by merging luxury with intelligent, sustainable solutions that enhance the overall living experience for our residents,” said Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments.

Beach Walk Grand, part of the signature Beach Walk series on Dubai Islands, stands as one of Imtiaz Developments' flagship waterfront projects, blending sophistication with coastal charm Image Credit: Supplied

Legrand, a global specialist headquartered in France, operates in over 90 countries and is known for its innovative, sustainable solutions. With expertise in smart home automation and secure access control systems, Legrand is set to revolutionise how residents interact with their living spaces in Imtiaz’s premier developments.

This partnership underscores Imtiaz Developments' collaboration with top brands and industry leaders known for their innovation, quality, and reliability. By integrating Legrand’s state-of-the-art systems, Imtiaz ensures that each residence meets the evolving demands of modern living, setting new industry standards. As construction progresses across the 18 waterfront projects, Imtiaz remains focused on delivering exceptional quality and value to all their stakeholders.