A Philippine Airlines Boeing 777-300 en route to Manila made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) on Sunday morning, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

The plane, with seats up to 370, departed an hour late and turned back over northern Vancouver Island before landing safely.

Fire crews and first responders met the aircraft, and all passengers deplaned without injuries, according to Emergency Health Services, as per Canadian media.

Passengers are being asked to rebook, with the airline covering hotel costs.

The airline cited “aircraft maintenance” as the reason for the return, and the plane has been removed from service. The Transportation Safety Board confirmed to it is not investigating, according to Vancouver-based Global News.