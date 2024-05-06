Dubai: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) unified Gulf tourist visa – to be named the ‘GCC Grand Tours’ – will allow travellers to visit all six GCC states and spend more than 30 days in the region, UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri announced Monday on the opening day of the Arabian Travel Market.

He said, “In a significant move aimed at simplifying travel logistics and fostering tourism, the Gulf Cooperation Council has given the green light to a unified tourist visa that will allow travellers to visit all six countries. Through the GCC Grand Tours, that we are working on and aiming to finish, will allow tourists to spend more than 30 days in the region.”