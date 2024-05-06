Dubai: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) unified Gulf tourist visa – to be named the ‘GCC Grand Tours’ – will allow travellers to visit all six GCC states and spend more than 30 days in the region, UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri announced Monday on the opening day of the Arabian Travel Market.
He said, “In a significant move aimed at simplifying travel logistics and fostering tourism, the Gulf Cooperation Council has given the green light to a unified tourist visa that will allow travellers to visit all six countries. Through the GCC Grand Tours, that we are working on and aiming to finish, will allow tourists to spend more than 30 days in the region.”
According to the Minister, this will make travel to the region more convenient and affordable for tourists. It will also increase activity and employment numbers in the region, explained the Minister.
The GCC states unanimously approved the Unified Gulf Tourist Visa in November last year. A rollout date is yet to be announced.
READ MORE
- ATM 2024: Aircraft industry's supply chain issues will 'fix itself', says Riyadh Air CEO
- ATM 2024: Dubai will keep filling its hotel rooms whatever the supply
- ATM 2024: flydubai to complete aircraft retrofit project by year-end, flies 5m passengers January to April
- ATM 2024: Emirates confirms Bahrain, Mumbai as launch destinations for its new Airbus A350 flights
Al Marri also said that in 2021, international spending in the GCC captured a total of 35 per cent of the market. “The travellers footprint across our lands contributed a total of $109 billion to the total GDP of the GCC economies, highlight a robust rebound and potential that tourism holds as a cornerstone for economic development,” he said.
He also said that in 2023, the UAE’s tourism sector has surpassed expectations.
More to follow…