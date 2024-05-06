Dubai: Bahrain and Kuwait will be the launch destinations for Emirates' new Airbus A350s that will be entering service from September. The Dubai airline expects to receive 10 of these aircraft by end March 2025.

The first flight will be to Bahrain, on September 15. The frequency of these A350 services to Bahrain will increase to cover two daily services, with the second starting November 1.

As for the service to Kuwait, it will commence September 16, while the daily Muscat flight starts December 1.

All of A350 aircraft are marked to serve short- to medium-haul cities on the Emirates network. In all, nine destinations will be served by the aircraft, with the cabins done up in Emirates' signature colours.

There will also be flights starting October 27 to Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Those to Colombo will start January 1, 2025.

The first 10 Emirates A350 aircraft will have 32 'next-generation' Business Class seats, 21 seats in Premium Economy, and 259 Economy Class seats.

Emirates has 65 A350-900s on order, and 'all are carefully planned to support the airline’s future growth'.

A350 to Europe Emirates has confirmed 3 European cities as launch destinations for its A350. The Lyon service will start daily from December, as are those to Bologna. Edinburgh will rejoin the Emirates network from November 4.



“The A350 will be a game-changer for Emirates, enabling us to serve regional points with superior operating efficiency and flexibility across the Middle East and GCC, West Asia and Europe," said Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer for Emirates airline.

"Flying the A350 to 9 cities in such a short span of time adds more premium cabin options and choice across geographies for our customers, and ensures we maintain our competitive edge and industry leading position.”