The Dubai airline will retain an all-economy configuration on some of its aircraft and upgrade the seats to the new Recaro Economy seats with Inflight Entertainment. The retrofit is being carried out by both flydubai’s inhouse maintenance team and GMR Aerotech MRO.

flydubai took in nearly 5 million passengers between January 1 and April 29, a 13 per cent increase over last year. "We are still on track for one of the busiest summers on record with the start of the seasonal summer schedule from June," said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO. "I am pleased to see our operations grow further in South-East Asia with the addition of Malaysia as well as the ongoing expansion in the African and European markets in particular."