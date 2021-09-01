The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai is inviting retailers, product developers and merchandisers to submit tenders and create “sustainable and usable products that will be a part of daily public life” in Dubai. Image Credit: Courtesy: RTA

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is inviting retailers, product developers and merchandisers to submit tenders and create “sustainable and usable products that will be a part of daily public life” in Dubai.

“RTA has decided to expand its brand’s presence by tapping into merchandising,” RTA announced on Wednesday, adding: “(We) are seeking world-class retailers and product developers that can deliver top-class products to thousands of commuters including residents and tourists. A tender inviting both local and international merchandising agencies who can realise the vision of RTA in turning Dubai into an iconic public transport destination through the use of sustainable and usable products, that will a part of daily public life, has been released, thereby offering them an opportunity to expand their business portfolios.”

Fairly priced and sustainable

RTA said it “envisions a product line that is fairly priced, sustainable and includes, but is not limited to, apparel for ladies, children, men and youth, fashion accessories, coasters, houseware, drinkware, stationery, cufflinks, gadgets and tech items, calendars, maps and guide books”.

Games, educational toys, digital games, collectibles, accessories for bicycles, tricycles and skateboards, models made to scale of RTA’s transport modes such as Dubai Bus, Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, etc will also be available at various outlets across the UAE through collaborations.

“SMEs [small and medium enterprises] such as local artisans and producers of all the above-mentioned items in the UAE and global markets are vital in achieving RTA’s branding goal and they will get an opportunity to sell and showcase RTA’s globally well-known brand products,” RTA underlined.

Make, Move, Transform

RTA said: “We look at driving our brand based on three key elements: Make, Move, Transform. Our corporate identity is compatible with the directives of the Dubai Government towards smart government and people’s happiness. Launching our line of branded merchandise we aim to connect, engage with the commuters, residents and tourists on an emotional level and build loyalty. It is an incredible opportunity for potential vendors to capitalise on the demand from thousands of commuters or visitors a day and hence benefit from a huge data base,” it added.

How to submit a tender