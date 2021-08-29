1 of 30
Parents dropping off students at the GEMS Wellington Academy at Al Khail in Dubai this morning. After a 58-day summer break, thousands of UAE children are back in school today for the start of the new term.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A widespread vaccination campaign and rigorous screening protocols, have prompted many families to opt for in-class learning this term, coinciding with the start of the 2021-2022 academic year at many schools. Above, students of Delhi Private School in Sharjah on the first day of school after summer vacation.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Students return to Pakistan Education Academy which has newly acquired Cambridge International status in Dubai for face to face learning after the summer vacation.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Sharjah police officers help students and parents cross the road on the first day of school after summer vacation.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
As students, many of them ferried by their parents, streamed into schools this morning, therte was an unmistakebale air of excitement.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Students arrive at New Millennium School in Al Khail, Dubai for their first day of the new term to attend classes
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A significant number of schoolchildren have had to present negative COVID-19 PCR test results, taken over the last 96 hours, in order to physically return to school in person
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Students of North American International School attending the classes on the first day.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
Students of Regent International School in the Greens. Jason King, Principal at the Regent International School said the first day of school has seen a bright start to the day. "It's the first day of school and it's great to see the bright, young and hungry for learning faces entering our school. Our Regent Parents have been wonderful in supporting us with following protocol by keeping their Al Hosn apps open so we can check their vaccination status. When it comes to the safety of the school and our families, it is a collaborative effort, right from the administration staff, teachers, to our parents. They have all been supportive in making the first day of school safe and exciting. What a fantastic start to the first day of school and academic year!"
Image Credit: Regent International School
Students arrive at New Millennium School in Al Khail, Dubai for their first day of the new term to attend classes.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Students return to Indian High School in Dubai for face to face learning after the summer vacation.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Students of Rosary School in Sharjah on the first day of school after summer vacation
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Parents drop a student of North American International School on the first day of school after the summer vacation.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
Students arrive at New Millennium School in Al Khail, Dubai for their first day of the new term to attend classes.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The Emirates Schools Establishment, which regulates all UAE public schools, said a total of 282,134 students are back at school today, following intensive preparation by school authorities.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Students attend the class on the first day after summer break at Global Indian International School, Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Global Indian International School
Students attend a class on the first day at New Millennium School in Al Khail, Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Students of Regent International School in the Greens.
Image Credit: Regent International School
Student of North American International School getting checked as they arrive on the first day after summer vacation.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
In preparation for the students’ return, schools have been thoroughly sanitised and disinfected against COVID-19. This term, the physical distancing requirement has been reduced to one metre between individuals, thus allowing more children to be accommodated within the premises.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Sharjah Police officers helping students cross the road.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
On the first day after the summer break at Sunmarke School in Dubai.
Image Credit: Sunmarke school
Students arrive at GEMS Wellington Academy in Al Khail, Dubai for their first day of the new term to attend classes
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Mohammed Aqib Aqeel, 7, Year 2 at Al Salam private School
Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News
On the first day after the summer break at Sunmarke School in Dubai.
Image Credit: Sunmarke school
Students of Delhi Private School in Sharjah on the first day of school after summer vacation.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
In addition, children aged 16 years and older who are returning to school in person are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Image Credit: Gulf News
Raha International School in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Raha International School
The Model School in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Supplied