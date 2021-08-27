1 of 4
Photos showing Afghan families — especialy women and children — arriving in the UAE were shared in a tweet early on Friday (August 27, 2021) by Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. "UAE very involved in civilian evacuation from Afghanistan. Tonight, Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed, ordered hosting Afghan families,especially women and children & provide them with care & social support." Gargash stated in a tweet. "In these difficult times we want to ensure that all can live in safety & dignity," he added.
Image Credit: Twitter
Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the UAE has begun hosting Afghan families, especially women and children. The UAE will take all necessary measures to provide them with care and social support while on UAE soil.
Image Credit: Twitter
Crowds of people are seen on the tarmac at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan in this Reuters file photo.
Image Credit: REUTERS
US Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron load people being evacuated from Afghanistan onto a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, in this photo taken on August 24, 2021.
Image Credit: Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/US Air Force via AP