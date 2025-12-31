Sharjah Police enforce safety measures against negative behaviour at public celebrations

Guidance first, firm action if needed, says Sharjah Police
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining safety and public order during celebrations and large gatherings, stressing that any negative behaviour will be addressed in accordance with clear legal procedures.
Lieutenant Colonel Yousuf Al Mahmoud, Director of the Special Tasks Department at Sharjah Police, said that while some minor negative practices may occasionally occur during public events, police units deal with them professionally and proportionately, with public safety as the top priority.
He explained that the initial response focuses on guidance and awareness. “Our approach begins with advice, direction and warning. If the behaviour persists, firm intervention is carried out when necessary, and the individuals involved are referred to the competent authorities to complete the legal procedures,” he said.
Lt Col Al Mahmoud noted that certain practices observed during celebrations, such as spraying substances on others, pose real risks, particularly to children and families. “There have been cases of allergies and eye injuries, including incidents that resulted in weakened vision. Any behaviour that causes harm to others under the pretext of celebration is unacceptable,” he stressed.
He called on members of the public to adhere to instructions and regulations issued by security authorities to ensure that celebrations are conducted in a safe and orderly manner. “People attend these events to enjoy themselves, not to be exposed to harm or disturbance. Safety and security remain the foundation of all our operations,” he said.
Sharjah Police urged the public to celebrate responsibly and to avoid practices that could endanger others, reaffirming that enjoyment should never come at the expense of public safety or the wellbeing of families and children.
Negative behaviour refers to specific actions that threaten public safety, order, or family-friendly environments during celebrations, these include:
Harassment or disturbances, especially in crowded areas where families are present
Unsafe crowd behaviour that causes discomfort or fear among other attendees
Non-compliance with police instructions, particularly regarding movement, entry and exit points
Random or unsafe road crossing, especially after fireworks
Parking on road shoulders or in prohibited areas, creating traffic and safety hazards
Blocking pedestrian pathways or emergency access routes
Congregating in restricted or unsafe areas, such as near roads or unapproved locations
Ignoring warning signs in desert or public areas
Sharjah Police said these behaviours are addressed through:
1. Guidance and verbal warnings
2. Formal warnings if behaviour continues
3. Firm legal intervention when necessary, with referral to the competent authority
Authorities stressed that intervention is preventive, not punitive, and aimed at:
Protecting families and vulnerable groups
Ensuring smooth movement and crowd safety
Maintaining a calm, secure and family-friendly celebration environment
Follow instructions issued by officers on the ground
Use designated pedestrian crossings
Park only in permitted areas
Respect other attendees and avoid actions that cause inconvenience or harm
Report concerns through 901 (non-emergency) or 999 (emergency only)
