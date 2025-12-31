GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Police enforce safety measures against negative behaviour at public celebrations

Guidance first, firm action if needed, says Sharjah Police

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining safety and public order during celebrations and large gatherings, stressing that any negative behaviour will be addressed in accordance with clear legal procedures.

Lieutenant Colonel Yousuf Al Mahmoud, Director of the Special Tasks Department at Sharjah Police, said that while some minor negative practices may occasionally occur during public events, police units deal with them professionally and proportionately, with public safety as the top priority.

He explained that the initial response focuses on guidance and awareness. “Our approach begins with advice, direction and warning. If the behaviour persists, firm intervention is carried out when necessary, and the individuals involved are referred to the competent authorities to complete the legal procedures,” he said.

Lt Col Al Mahmoud noted that certain practices observed during celebrations, such as spraying substances on others, pose real risks, particularly to children and families. “There have been cases of allergies and eye injuries, including incidents that resulted in weakened vision. Any behaviour that causes harm to others under the pretext of celebration is unacceptable,” he stressed.

He called on members of the public to adhere to instructions and regulations issued by security authorities to ensure that celebrations are conducted in a safe and orderly manner. “People attend these events to enjoy themselves, not to be exposed to harm or disturbance. Safety and security remain the foundation of all our operations,” he said.

Sharjah Police urged the public to celebrate responsibly and to avoid practices that could endanger others, reaffirming that enjoyment should never come at the expense of public safety or the wellbeing of families and children.

Negative behaviour refers to specific actions that threaten public safety, order, or family-friendly environments during celebrations, these include:

  • Harassment or disturbances, especially in crowded areas where families are present

  • Unsafe crowd behaviour that causes discomfort or fear among other attendees

  • Non-compliance with police instructions, particularly regarding movement, entry and exit points

  • Random or unsafe road crossing, especially after fireworks

  • Parking on road shoulders or in prohibited areas, creating traffic and safety hazards

  • Blocking pedestrian pathways or emergency access routes

  • Congregating in restricted or unsafe areas, such as near roads or unapproved locations

  • Ignoring warning signs in desert or public areas

Sharjah Police said these behaviours are addressed through:

1.          Guidance and verbal warnings

2.          Formal warnings if behaviour continues

3.          Firm legal intervention when necessary, with referral to the competent authority

Purpose of enforcement

Authorities stressed that intervention is preventive, not punitive, and aimed at:

  • Protecting families and vulnerable groups

  • Ensuring smooth movement and crowd safety

  • Maintaining a calm, secure and family-friendly celebration environment

How you can help

  •  Follow instructions issued by officers on the ground

  •  Use designated pedestrian crossings

  • Park only in permitted areas

  • Respect other attendees and avoid actions that cause inconvenience or harm

  • Report concerns through 901 (non-emergency) or 999 (emergency only)

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
