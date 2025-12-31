Sharjah Police enforce safety measures against negative behaviour at public celebrations

Sharjah Police urged the public to celebrate responsibly and to avoid practices that could endanger others, reaffirming that enjoyment should never come at the expense of public safety or the wellbeing of families and children.

He called on members of the public to adhere to instructions and regulations issued by security authorities to ensure that celebrations are conducted in a safe and orderly manner. “People attend these events to enjoy themselves, not to be exposed to harm or disturbance. Safety and security remain the foundation of all our operations,” he said.

Lt Col Al Mahmoud noted that certain practices observed during celebrations, such as spraying substances on others, pose real risks, particularly to children and families. “There have been cases of allergies and eye injuries, including incidents that resulted in weakened vision. Any behaviour that causes harm to others under the pretext of celebration is unacceptable,” he stressed.

He explained that the initial response focuses on guidance and awareness. “Our approach begins with advice, direction and warning. If the behaviour persists, firm intervention is carried out when necessary, and the individuals involved are referred to the competent authorities to complete the legal procedures,” he said.

