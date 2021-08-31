The new Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro station Image Credit: Supplied

The doors are open — quite literally — for accessibility to this year’s European Tour and Race to Dubai season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that the Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station will open on September 1 — which is great news for golf fans.

The DP World Tour Championship attracts the best golfers in the world, and the stars are expected in town for the Rolex Series event from November 18 to 21 — including No. 1 Jon Rahm, Open champion Collin Morikawa, superstar Rory McIlroy and fan favourites such as Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Paul Casey, Louis Oosthuizen and Shane Lowry.

The crowds missed out on the action last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they have an added incentive this year to make up for lost time — travel problems will be a thing of the past.

The crowds watch Lee Westwood at the DP World Tour Championship

While the action at Jumeirah Golf Estates is always worth the trip, getting back home after the sun set each evening has always been a notorious headache, with long queues for taxis and shuttle buses, and treks on foot to remote makeshift car parks ahead of the hunt in the dark for a car that was parked many hours ago.

Well, problem solved as a short jaunt from the Earth Course — where the players will be fighting it out for a share of the $9 million DP World Tour championship prize fund as well as the coveted Race to Dubai crown — will take the crowds to the spanking new JGE Metro station, where trains will be on hand to take fans into town with minimum hassle and for only a few dirhams.

JGE Metro is launching ahead of the Expo 2020 Dubai which opens in October and will be the biggest underground station in the entire Dubai Metro network on both the Red and Green Lines.

The station spans an area of 28,700 sqm and stands 232 metres tall. It can serve 11,555 riders per hour during peak times, and about 250,000 per day — so golfing fans will not be waiting long for their journey home after a day of pounding the fairways alongside their favourite players.