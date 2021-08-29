Brendan Lawlor is back in action at the EDGA Dubai Finale in November Image Credit: Supplied

The qualifying rounds for the 2021 European Disabled Golfers Association Dubai Finale are now complete and field of eight qualifiers confirmed for the 36-hole event which will take place on November 19 and 20, alongside some of the best golfers in the world, who will be competing in the European Tour and Race to Dubai season-ending DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 18-21.

The EDGA field includes Kipp Popert and Mike Browne of England, American Chris Biggins, Belgium’s Adem Wahbi, Canadian Kurtis Barkley, Irishman Brendan Lawlor, Italy’s Tomasso Perrino and Sweden’s Felix Norrman.

The four qualifying events for the EDGA Dubai Finale took place during European Tour events since July — the EDGA Wales Open at Celtic Manor Resort, the World Disability Invitational at Massereene and Galgorm Castle, the EDGA Hero Open in St Andrews, and the EDGA English Open at London Golf Club.

The Golfers with Disability initiative was launched at the 2019 British Masters at Hillside Golf Club, and the inaugural 2019 EDGA Scottish Open was won by Brendan Lawlor at The Renaissance Club, held during the week of the Scottish Open.

Former World No. 1 George Groves went on to win the 2019 EDGA Dubai Finale before the initiative was paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adem Wahbi will compete at the the 2021 EDGA Dubai Finale

Lawlor, is perhaps the star player of EDGA, and was the first professional golfer with a disability to play a European Tour event, making a huge impact globally on the disabled golfers’ circuit. Along with winning the Scottish Open in 2019, the Irishman hosted this year’s EDGA tournament in Northern Ireland, and now he will be teeing it up alongside the best in Dubai.

EDGA President Tony Bennett said: “The vision of EDGA and the European Tour is that golf is a game for everyone, and we are delighted the EDGA European Tour is back in 2021, once again providing an incredible opportunity to showcase golfers with a disability to people around the world.

“The players competing recognise they represent thousands of players with a wide range of impairments, many of whom are talented players in their own right, and I would like to thank the five tournaments hosting our EDGA events, along with the European Tour for delivering these outstanding tournaments.”