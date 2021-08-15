1 of 12
Back in 2015, the Icons Cup was held at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, bringing together sports stars on the golf course for a Ryder Cup-style charity event (pictured: England rugby star Mike Tindall).
Image Credit: Zarina Fernandes/ Gulf News
The all-star teams were captained by Darren Clarke and Fred Couples and featured former athletes from a range of sports as they took part in the charity competition as the United States took on a Rest of the World team (pictured: Australian cricket legend Shane Warne).
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
A host of sport stars were on show, such as cricketer Brian Lara, footballer Dwight Yorke and basketball's Ray Allen.
Image Credit: Supplied
Ireland rugby star Brian O'Driscoll represents the Rest of the World.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Boxer Oscar de la Hoya shares a laugh with Shane Warne.
Image Credit: Supplied
Baseball's Ken Griffey Jr and Mike Tindall show the spirit in which the game was played.
Image Credit: Supplied
NBA star Ray Allen towers over the tee box.
Image Credit: Supplied
O'Driscoll puts his muscles to good use while driving.
Image Credit: Supplied
Darren Clarke and Fred Couples captained the teams during the Icons Cup 2015 Dubai
Image Credit: Supplied
NFL American football running back Marcus Allen also made the trip.
Image Credit: Supplied
Portuguese football star Luis Figo poses with Emirates staff
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Australian rugby star George Gregan showed he is also a fine golfer.
Image Credit: Supplied