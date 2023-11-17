Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have urged drivers not to stop their vehicles in the middle of the road without a valid reason, warning that doing so is an offence punishable by Dh1000 fine and six black points.
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate stated that drivers involved in minor traffic incidents, experiencing vehicle breakdowns, or dealing with tyre blowouts should safely move their vehicles off the road to the nearest secure location. In such situations, motorists are advised to contact the Command and Control Centre of Abu Dhabi Police for assistance, ensuring smooth traffic flow and avoiding road obstructions.
Road safety
Brigadier Saif Al Zaabi, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, emphasised that road safety is a strategic priority for Abu Dhabi Police, adding that moving vehicles following minor accidents does not impact the process of determining party at fault. He noted that Abu Dhabi Police utilise precise systems for accident assessment and determining responsibility.
Brigadier Al Zaabi also highlighted the risks associated with leaving vehicles on road lanes after minor accidents or during tyre changes. Such actions not only increase the likelihood of more accidents but also pose significant traffic hazards.
Campaigns
He noted that the Directorate of Traffic and Patrols have launched campaigns to enhance traffic awareness and culture through awareness bulletins, field workshops, and campaigns led by the Security Media Department of Abu Dhabi Police, disseminated via their social media channels.
Brigadier Al Zaabi stated that stopping a vehicle in the middle of the road without a valid reason is a punishable offence attracting a fine of Dh1000 and six black points.