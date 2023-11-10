Dubai: Dubai Police has announced that its smart traffic systems are capable of monitoring vehicles turning from a non-designated area.
Under current traffic regulations, making a turn from a non-designated area or in the wrong direction is subject to a fine of Dh500, accompanied by four black points on the driver’s licence.
To raise public awareness about this issue, Dubai Police shared a video showcasing motorists committing this infraction.
Additionally, Dubai Police reported that over the last 10 months, there have been 29,463 instances of this violation. These unlawful acts have resulted in injuries to six individuals, underscoring the potential dangers associated with such traffic offenses.
Motorists have been advised to strictly adhere to traffic laws and regulations not only for their own safety but also for the safety of other road users.