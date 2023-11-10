Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police warned motorists against sudden swerving on the roads, a behaviour that has been identified as a cause of severe traffic accidents.
To emphasise the seriousness of this issue, the police, in collaboration with the Monitoring and Control Centre, have released a video showcasing an accident triggered by a sudden lane change as part of the “Your Comment” initiative.
According to Article No. 86 of the amended executive regulations of Traffic Law No. 178, light vehicles failing to adhere to the mandatory lane are subject to a fine of Dh400. More significantly, Article 29 stipulates a hefty penalty for sudden vehicle swerving, imposing a fine of Dh1000 along with four traffic points.
The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols urged drivers to exercise caution and avoid hasty maneuvers such as sudden deviations and improper overtaking.
Motorists were also advised to ensure the road is clear before changing lanes or overtaking and to refrain from reckless lane changes that can jeopardise the safety of all road users. They were also advised to stick to the mandatory lane in situations requiring adherence to a specific route.