Abu Dhabi: As part of efforts to spread positivity among motorists, the Abu Dhabi Police ‘Happiness Patrol’ honoured a number of drivers who adhered to traffic rules.
Happiness Patrol, in cooperation with Al Rawda Insurance Company, the strategic partner of Abu Dhabi Police, visited the drivers at their homes in the city of Al Ain amidst a warm welcome from the families and community members, and provided them with insurance cards for a year to motivate them to continue adhering to positive traffic behaviours that contribute to enhancing road safety.
Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, Director, Traffic and Patrols Directorate, stressed Abu Dhabi Police’s continued interest in encouraging drivers to drive safely on the roads and rewarding them to become a role model for other drivers.
He pointed out that Abu Dhabi Police is intensifying attention to the traffic awareness of drivers and road users as part of its strategic priorities and objectives under ‘Road Security’, in order to preserve the safety of road users and reduce traffic accidents and the resulting loss of life and property.
Major Nasser Saleh bin Badwa Al Darmaki, head of the Happiness Patrol team in the Directorate, confirmed that the Happiness Patrols contribute to achieving happiness for drivers who adhere to traffic regulations, motivate them to positive behaviours, and at the same time enhance confidence in Abu Dhabi Police services, pointing to continued efforts to instil the value of respect, traffic rules and driving ethics, avoiding wrong behaviour while driving and enhancing road safety.