Al Ain, Abu Dhabi: Taking a significant step towards promoting positivity and upholding human rights within correctional institutions, the Community Security Sector at the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters has introduced the “Happiness Hall” within the Reform and Rehabilitation Department of the Penal and Correctional Institution in Al Ain.
The endeavour is driven by the belief in acknowledging the inmates’ entitlement to pursue their interests, tap into their artistic abilities, and redirect their energies towards a productive influence, ultimately facilitating personal growth. As a result, this initiative not only promises a brighter future for the inmates themselves but also holds the potential to positively impact their communities.
Optimism, hope
Highlighting the significance of this initiative, Brigadier General Ahmed Masoud Al Mazrouei underscored that the Abu Dhabi Police consistently endeavours to infuse the ethos of happiness and positivity within the realms of male and female inmates.
This initiative aspires to instill a sense of optimism and hope, championing initiatives that cater to the inmates’ needs in a manner that amplifies the underpinnings of reform and rehabilitation.
The overarching aim is to nurture their latent abilities and life skills, inculcate positive values and behaviors, and ultimately facilitate their seamless reintegration into society.
The “Happiness Hall” serves as a comprehensive enclave of recreational and educational platform, providing inmates the means to engage in sports activities, electronic gaming, and chess, while also honing their reading skills with books and insightful narratives.
The hall also houses training and correctional courses, along with imaginative artistic workshops spanning drawing and handicrafts, among other educational tools.
The response from the inmates has been heartening, with their profound gratitude for the Abu Dhabi Police’s steadfast dedication to fostering happiness through meaningful activities that not only tap into their potential but also propel their successful reintegration into the community.