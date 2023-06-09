1 of 10
When summer peaks in the UAE, it’s a good idea to explore indoor and cool spots. We gave complied a list of attractions that are perfect for this season. There’s snow, ice, sea and more to check out.
Image Credit: Afra Mubarak Alnofeli/Gulf News
2 of 10
Snow Abu Dhabi: The latest opening is the only snow park in Abu Dhabi, making you forget that you are actually in a desert. Located in Reem Mall, Snow Abu Dhabi covers a sprawling area of 9,732 sq. metres.
Image Credit: Afra Mubarak Alnofeli/Gulf News
3 of 10
The destination features more than 20 rides and attractions such as the Crystal Carousel, Polar Express Train, Flight of the Snowy Owl, Snowflake Garden and Enchanted Tree. This is addition to sledding, carousels, zorbing and zip-lining throughout the year. Tickets price start from Dh215/-.
Image Credit: Afra Mubarak Alnofeli/Gulf News
4 of 10
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi: The only one outside the US, this Abu Dhabi attraction opened in May and spans 183,000 square metres in Yas Island. It is spread over five floors, divided into eight themed zones. Home to 100,000 individual animals from 150 species, the venue features a number of thrilling rides, a variety of restaurants and cafés, and interactive exhibits for visitors of all ages.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5 of 10
You can get a shuttle bus from Dubai to visit the attraction. If you are staying in a hotel on Yas Island, you could get free entry for children this summer. Ticket prices start from Dh 375/-. Location: Yas Island.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6 of 10
Skiing in Dubai: Head to this indoor ski-resort for a fun trip down the slopes or an ice skating session at Ski Dubai. You could also book a movie to watch at the world’s only cinema in an indoor ski resort. Location: Mall of the Emirates.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
7 of 10
Enjoy golf indoors: Topgolf has a summer offer for indoor golfers where you get one hour free gameplay (worth Dh140) for every booked hour.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 10
Dubai Sports World: Don’t let the heat and humidity take away from your athletic and fitness goals. From June 1 to September 10, you can head to Dubai World Trade Centre to play and train at the Dubai Sports World. Along with courts for sports such as football, basketball, padel, table tennis, volleyball, cricket, and badminton, you can use their gym. The venue also has workout classes and kids’ activities.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 10
Icy walls and hot cocoa: Step into the Chillout Lounge at Times Square Center to completely remove yourself from the desert climate. Children will also love the unique experience of weeping ice walls surrounding them as they sip hot cocoa, protected from the cold in warm fuzzy clothes provided by the venue.
Image Credit: Insta/Chill Out Lounge - Times Square Dubai
10 of 10
While little ones from the age of three are welcome to try their hand at learning to ice skate, booking into a Snowfall session at this Dubai Mall-based ice rink offers an even more magical experience. Smaller kids can rent a seal skate support, which functions as a ride for them to sit on while you glide them around the rink. Meanwhile older kids who are just getting use to their ice skates can use a snowman or penguin support to lean on as they find their feet.
Image Credit: Supplied