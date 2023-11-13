Dubai: Authorities here have turned a proactive immigration and visa services, known as "For You We Are Here" inititaive, into a monthly initiative, thus renabling customers of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA)-Dubai to apply for services directly from anywhere.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, unveiled the initiative, known as “For You We Are Here” platform recent at the Dubai Festival City, retail and tourist hub which centres on a massive mall.

The monthly initiative will now extend to various regions of the Emirate of Dubai, the official said, and forms part of a proactive move to enhance communication with the public and introduce them to GDRFA services.

The platform aligns with Dubai’s rapid technological advancements, said Lt. Gen. Al Marri, who emphasised the agency’s commitment to digital transformation through the integration of AI and smart solutions to enhance customer experiences and streamline service procedures.

Customers can apply directly

The initiative allows customers to apply for any service directly on the “For You We Are Here” platform, which introduces the most important GDRFA customer services in the Emirate of Dubai.

The staff operating the platform gave a detailed presentation about the services they provide — which included the smart app and website, tourist visa, corporate identity, golden residency, and entry permit service for companions and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, in addition to the children’s passport platform. During the visit, Lt. Gen. Al Marri, who was accompanied by a number of senior officials and their deputies, listened to the experiences and observations shared by citizens and residents who benefited from the initiative.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri thanked the management of Dubai Festival City for its cooperation and keenness to strengthen the bonds of joint work.

He also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the work team and their dedication to providing services to the public, praising the success of the initiative in providing quick and easy solutions to the needs of the public.

Direct communication

Al Marri stressed the continuation of efforts to enhance direct communication with all members of society.

He also urged the work teams to continue improving customers’ experience by enhancing their awareness and informing them of the highest standards of services and mechanisms for obtaining them, in accordance with international best practices.

The initiative also seeks to enhance public awareness, and ensure their access to all services quickly and easily, to boost their quality of life and achieve happiness.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri pointed out that the drive comes within a series of awareness campaigns organised by the Dubai GDRFA in commercial centres, based on customers’ requirements and the most frequently-asked-questions (FAQs) received by the public administration through channels of communication with customers.

The platform is a proactive service to facilitate access for customers and answer their inquiries.

Interactive

Through this campaign, the Dubai GDRFA provided a fun and interactive experience for children, as it welcomed the children’s beloved cartoon characters, Salem and Salama.

Alongside the friendly mascots, the children are also provided with a variety of recreational activities that included drawing and taking souvenir photos with the cartoon characters.