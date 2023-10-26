In Dubai, the most frequent public transport users — who must walk to and from public transport stations — are going to be richly rewarded.

It forms part of a new campaign, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) emphasises the city’s commitment to promoting an active lifestyle and community engagement as it marks the 14th Public Transport Day celebrations, which runs from October 25 to November 8.

Research shows that just 30 minutes of walking every day can increase cardiovascular fitness, strengthen bones, reduce excess body fat, and boost muscle power and endurance.

Under the banner of “Gym on the Go,” this initiative underscores Dubai’s commitment to fostering public health and physical fitness among its residents by actively encouraging the utilization of public transportation.

The focal point of this celebration is Public Transport Day, taking place on November 1st, which coincides with the RTA’s 18th anniversary. This event is also in harmony with the Dubai Fitness Challenge, an undertaking initiated by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge, scheduled from October 28th to November 26th, is a key component of Dubai’s ambitious mission to become one of the most physically active cities globally, providing an inclusive platform for individuals to participate in their preferred sports and activities.

Rowdah Al Mehrizi, the Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at the RTA, underscores the city’s commitment to promoting a healthier, more active lifestyle while fostering community engagement.

Year of Sustainability

“RTA has planned several initiatives for this year’s celebration. Part of these events bear reference to the designation of 2023 as The Year of Sustainability. They can also participate in sports activities at public transport stations over 7 days, and everyone is invited to join in various events and contests during the campaign,” commented Al Mehrizi.

“Events of the Public Transport Day will see the introduction of the GPS CANVAS Interface competition run by prominent social media influencers. Each influencer will navigate Dubai on GPS using different public transport modes, such as the metro, tram, ferry, bus, and abra. The aim is to encourage the public to replicate those routes and share their unique GPS drawings. Five participants will be chosen as winners in this competition,” she explained.

Save the Species

“This year’s festivities include an engaging digital game on smartphones aiming to motivate players to protect endangered animals and reduce carbon footprints. Players can register on the designated Microsite and follow clues to locate virtual treasures, symbolising the rescue of threatened species. Winners who aid these animals will stand a chance to win prizes from RTA,” added Al Mehrizi.

Rewarding loyal commuters

“In the context of these celebrations, RTA will reward the most frequent users of public transport over the past five years, both from the public and People of Determination. Special recognition will be given to RTA’s employees as well as to individuals from government and private entities taking part in the campaign.

"The participants from these three categories should register on RTA’s website. The top three in each category will receive rewards ranging from one million nol Plus points to 250,000 points,” she noted.

Wellbeing

“RTA is committed to hosting various sports events in collaboration with partners and sponsors. The overall objective of such activities is to advance development, improve living standards and ensure happiness and wellbeing for all citizens, residents, and visitors, besides positioning Dubai as the best city for living in the world,” concluded Al Mehrizi.