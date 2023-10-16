1 of 11
Gitex Global opened to packed auditoriums on Monday as over 6,000 companies from across the globe gathered at the largest tech event in the region.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
2 of 11
Over 180,000 visitors are expected to visit the five-day event being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
3 of 11
Visitors at the e& pavilion at Gitex Global, one of the event’s gold sponsors. The conglomerate is debuting its autonomous self-service store and its AI-powered trade-in machine at its Al Kifaf location in Dubai.
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office
4 of 11
Visitors at a Government of Fujairah stand at Gitex.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
5 of 11
Exhibitors at the Government of Abu Dhabi pavilion on the first day of Gitex.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
6 of 11
An exhibitor demonstrates the new facial recognition smart gate technology at the RTA pavilion in the opening day of Gitex. The smart gates will be applicable to Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, buses, taxis and marine transport fare payments. Commuters will not be required to use tickets, nol cards, or credit cards.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
7 of 11
Exhibitors at the Government of Sharjah pavilion at the opening day of Gitex.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
8 of 11
A visitor at the RTA pavilion at Gitex.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
9 of 11
Visitors at the DEWA pavilion take a closer look at robots during the first day of Gitex.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
10 of 11
Exhibitors at the Zayed University stand at Gitex.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
11 of 11
Over 40 workshops will be held during the five-day Gitex Global.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News