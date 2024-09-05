Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that the annual national seasonal influenza awareness campaign will kick off on September 9.

Titled “Immunise Yourself ... Protect Your Community,” the initiative will be launched in collaboration with the Emirates Health Services (EHS), Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) - Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Health.

It will strengthen MoHAP’s ongoing efforts to manage preventive and community programs, ensuring everyone has access to comprehensive health coverage and enhancing quality of life throughout the UAE.

Community awareness

The campaign is set to promote community awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated against seasonal influenza, enhance the skills of medical professionals by providing them with the latest international prevention practices, and expand vaccine coverage for target groups.

It targets all segments of the population, including citizens, residents, government and private sector employees, and healthcare workers, with a special focus on those most susceptible to severe flu complications — elderly individuals, pregnant women, and people with chronic conditions.

Improving community health

MoHAP’s annual flu campaign is part of a national strategy designed to immunise the community and safeguard the health of its members. It specifically highlights the importance of vaccinating both citizens and residents against influenza and emphasises the benefits of disease prevention.

Moreover, the initiative will support the Ministry’s goal of upgrading the country’s healthcare system. It operates in close collaboration with relevant health authorities to ensure coordinated efforts, aiming to maximise societal benefits.

Preventive measures

As one of MoHAP’s key annual initiatives, the national seasonal influenza awareness campaign aims to implement necessary preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus while educating the public about the causes, symptoms, and prevention methods of influenza.

In collaboration with its strategic partners, the Ministry strives to make its awareness programs more accessible and diverse, reaching all segments of society to ensure they receive the vaccine before the start of flu season, thereby reducing the complications associated with the disease.