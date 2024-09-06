Far-reaching messages

Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, said: “The fight against breast cancer is a collective responsibility that goes beyond the healthcare sector, involving both public and private sectors. Partnerships with various stakeholders are crucial in spreading the message of early detection, providing vital resources for patients, and ensuring that awareness campaigns are effective and far-reaching. Everyone — companies, institutions, and individuals — has a role to play in this mission.

She added: “At FOCP, we are committed to fostering a culture of continuous community support, with efforts extending beyond Pink October to provide year-round assistance to patients and their families through digital platforms to engage directly with the community, offering ongoing support and advice. The significant role of youth in raising awareness cannot be overstated, and I encourage them to join us, and use their creativity to inspire and lead in the fight against breast cancer”.

Investment in Health and Support

FOCP encourages companies and institutions to join the fight against breast cancer by supporting PC initiatives. Various options are available for corporate involvement, such as booking a mobile clinic to offer free screenings for female employees or organising a ‘Pink Caravan Corporate Wellness Day,’ which includes mammogram screenings and educational lectures. Additionally, companies can take advantage of the Mini Clinics. Interested parties can also book awareness seminars. The services can be availed via email: jamila@pinkcaravan.ae or hana@pinkcaravan.ae.

Mobile Clinics

The Pink Caravan offers companies the opportunity to book a Mobile Clinic to provide free mammogram screenings for 20 of their female employees aged 40 and above and clinical examinations for 60 female employees aged 20 and above.

It also offers the Pink Caravan Corporate Wellness Day, targeting staff from private and government institutions. This initiative includes a series of virtual seminars and the distribution of vouchers for mammogram screenings and clinical examinations for 60 female employees aged 20 and above.

The Pink Caravan offers companies the chance to book awareness seminars designed for men and women, both on-ground and virtual. These seminars aim to raise awareness of the importance of regular self-examination, emphasising that early detection significantly increases the chances of successful treatment and full recovery.

Mini Clinics

Additionally, Pink Caravan provides companies with the opportunity to utilise the Mini Clinic service, which offers a comprehensive package of awareness sessions and medical services. This includes clinical examinations for 60 female employees aged 20 and above, as well as the distribution of vouchers for free mammogram screenings at Pink Caravan’s fixed and mobile clinics.

Pink partnerships

Since its inception, PC has emphasised the vital role of community partnerships in the fight against breast cancer. It invites all companies, organisations, families, and individuals to support its efforts and participate in its events. Every donation provides essential financial and emotional support to cancer patients and their families. Contributions can be made in various forms, including charity, Zakat, or through FOCP’s website: https://www.focp.ae/ar/donate/.

Opportunities for medical professionals and students

FOCP has always relied on community support to carry out its initiatives, and this year is no different. FOCP invites medical professionals from various specialities to volunteer in the Pink Caravan campaign. Doctors, nurses, and students from medical and nursing colleges are encouraged to join the team in October to provide free medical services to the community and contribute their skills and time to achieve the campaign’s goals. Interested volunteers can register by emailing info@pinkcaravan.ae.

