Marco star Unni Mukundan summoned by Kerala Court in manager assault case

Local Police had registered a case under bailable sections, including charges of assault

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
South Indian actor Unni Mukundan in Dubai here during his press junket for Malayalam blockbuster 'Marco'
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has been directed to appear before the Kakkanad Magistrate Court on October 27 in connection with an assault case filed by his former manager, Vipin Kumar.

Reports emerging from Kerala alleges that Mukundan physically assaulted and verbally abused him following a social media post in which he praised fellow actor Tovino Thomas.

The complaint also claims Mukundan was under pressure after his recent film Marco failed to translate into major new projects, leading him to vent his frustrations on those around him.

The Infopark Police have registered a case under bailable sections, including charges of assault and abusive language. Earlier this year, Mukundan sought anticipatory bail, but the Ernakulam District Court disposed of his plea while allowing the police investigation to continue. The summons now requires his personal appearance next month.

The legal developments arrive at a crucial juncture for the actor. Mukundan has recently been praised for his work in Meppadiyan and Malikappuram, and just last week it was announced that he will play Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming biopic Maa Vande. The actor has yet to comment publicly on the summons, but he has denied being violent.

What happened

  • In May 2025, Vipin Kumar, who says he was Unni Mukundan’s former manager, filed a police complaint alleging that Unni Mukundan physically assaulted and verbally abused him.

  • The dispute reportedly started after Vipin praised a film called Narivetta by actor Tovino Thomas on social media — this allegedly angered Mukundan.

  • Vipin claims the incident took place on 26 May in a parking lot in Kakkanad, Ernakulam (at DLF Apartments). He says Mukundan hit him in the face, damaged his sunglasses, used threatening language, and made verbal abuse.

The actor’s response

  • Unni Mukundan denied the allegations, calling them “fabricated” and part of a personal vendetta.

  • He admitted there was a heated argument, and even that he threw Vipin’s sunglasses during the confrontation, but strongly asserted there was no physical assault.

  • Mukundan shared that CCTV footage at the location and witness accounts didn’t support the claim of assault.

What the police found

  • The Infopark police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including: voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, mischief, etc.

  • Upon investigation, police submitted a chargesheet in court stating they found no substantial evidence of violent assault. The case was described as likely a minor scuffle rather than serious or malicious physical harm.

  • Key points: Vipin’s allegations of injury were not strongly corroborated; broken sunglasses were acknowledged but no medical or forensic proof of serious bodily harm was evident. CCTV footage did not reveal an assault consistent with the complaint.

What remains unresolved

  • Although police found insufficient evidence to charge Mukundan with serious assault, the case is still part of court proceedings because a complaint has been formally filed.

  • Both parties have filed counter-complaints, which complicates public perception.

  • Legal clarity depends on what further evidence (if any) surfaces, especially video/CCTV, injury reports, witness statements.

