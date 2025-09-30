Philippines: Social security pension for 3.8 million SSS pensioners, here's when and by how much

Historic pension reform set to inject about $1.6 billion into the economy from September
Manila: The Social Security System (SSS) has unveiled a historic milestone: the nationwide rollout of its Pension Reform Program (PRP) beginning September 2025.
For the first time in its 68-year history, the agency will implement a multi-year pension adjustment, marking a bold step toward modernising social protection for millions of Filipino workers and retirees.
The move would benefit about 3.8 million pensioners, including "survivor cases".
The groundbreaking reform — greenlit by the Social Security Commission (SSC) through Resolution No. 340-s.2025 on July 11 — comes under the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and with the backing of Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto, signalling the government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s safety net system.
We’ve have heard the clamour for higher pensions loud and clear.SSS President Robert Joseph M. De Claro
The move is based in Republic Act No. 11199 (Social Security Act of 2018), Section 4, which empowers the SSC to adjust benefits while ensuring fund stability.
Key highlights from the SSS announcement:
Structured increases:
Retirement and disability pensioners will receive a 10% annual increase each September from 2025 to 2027, resulting in a cumulative 30% hike by the end.
Death/survivor pensioners will get a 5% annual increase, leading to a cumulative 15% hike.
Beneficiaries: Over 3.8 million pensioners will benefit, including 2.6 million retirement/disability cases and 1.2 million survivor cases. This is projected to inject approximately ₱92.8 billion ($1.6 billion) into the national economy over three years.
No-contribution increase: Unlike the 2017 ₱1,000 across-the-board increase, this reform requires no additional member contributions, maintaining affordability.
Fund sustainability: Backed by actuarial studies, the program reduces the SSS fund life from 2053 to 2049 — a manageable impact offset by prior contribution reforms and improved collections.
SSS President and CEO Robert Joseph M. De Claro said the move is guided by the following principles:
Uplifting all pensioners through inclusive adjustments.
Countering inflation to preserve purchasing power.
Promoting values of working, saving, investing, and prospering per RA 11199.
De Claro emphasized: “We’ve heard the clamour for higher pensions loud and clear.”
The program was launched on September 10, 2025, coinciding with National Pensioners’ Week (second week of September).
