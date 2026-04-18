Iran reimposes restrictions on Strait of Hormuz over US blockade: What to know

Iran says the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open” during a ceasefire, according to FM Abbas Araghchi.

US President Donald Trump thanks Iran but says the US naval blockade of Iranian ports will remain until a full deal is reached.

Iranian state media Fars reports Iran would close the strait again if the US continues its blockade; the Iranian parliament speaker also issues a warning.

UK and France announce plans for an international mission involving 40 countries to safeguard freedom of navigation.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf calls Trump’s remarks “false” and warns the strait may not remain open if pressure continues.

Shipping data shows mixed movement, with some vessels transiting the strait while others alter course.

Shipping firms report uncertainty, though a cruise ship without passengers is seen passing through en route to Muscat.

Trump claims Iran “agreed to everything” in talks, including on enriched uranium; Iranian officials deny the assertion.

Iranian state media says the military has reasserted control, stating passage now requires Iranian approval.