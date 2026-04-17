Hormuz reopens: What Iran’s move means for oil and war

Iran eases pressure point as diplomacy gathers pace
Iran has announced that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open to commercial shipping, marking a significant shift after weeks of disruption during the ongoing Middle East conflict.
The move comes as a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon appears to be holding, raising cautious hopes of a broader de-escalation. But the reopening is not a full return to normal — with the United States maintaining a blockade on Iranian ships and negotiations with Tehran still unresolved.
Oil prices fell sharply after the announcement, reflecting market optimism that one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints may stabilise — at least temporarily.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the strait is now “completely open” for commercial vessels, allowing oil tankers and cargo ships to pass through the narrow waterway.
The reopening is closely tied to the current ceasefire window and appears designed to ease international pressure while keeping diplomatic options open. The strait had been effectively closed or heavily restricted since late February, when Iran curtailed traffic in response to US-Israeli military action.
Not entirely.
While commercial traffic is resuming, the United States has made clear that its blockade targeting Iranian ships and ports will remain in place. President Donald Trump initially welcomed the reopening but quickly added that US pressure would continue until a broader agreement with Iran — including on its nuclear programme — is reached.
This creates a layered situation: shipping can move, but under continued military and political tension, with the risk of disruption still high.
The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy corridors. Roughly a fifth of global oil supply passes through the narrow channel between Iran and Oman, along with significant volumes of liquefied natural gas from Gulf producers.
Because of this, even short disruptions can trigger sharp spikes in oil prices, disrupt supply chains and force shipping companies and insurers to reassess routes and risk exposure.
During the conflict, Iran’s restriction of the strait quickly became one of its most powerful leverage points.
Shipping traffic dropped sharply, insurers withdrew war-risk coverage, and oil prices surged above $100 a barrel amid fears of prolonged disruption. The closure effectively turned the strait into a frontline of the conflict, linking military escalation directly to global energy markets.
Reopening it now signals a shift — at least temporarily — from confrontation to negotiation.
The decision reflects a mix of strategic calculation and diplomatic pressure.
The ceasefire in Lebanon has removed one immediate flashpoint, while ongoing talks between the US and Iran have kept the focus on a broader settlement. At the same time, mounting global pressure — particularly from energy-dependent economies — has pushed for the restoration of shipping through the strait.
Mediators are currently working to bridge differences on three core issues: Iran’s nuclear programme, maritime security — including Hormuz — and compensation for wartime damage.
Diplomatic efforts have intensified alongside the reopening.
In Turkey, a high-level forum in Antalya has brought together foreign ministers from key regional players including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, with the Strait of Hormuz and the broader war dominating discussions.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan used the platform to call for sustained diplomacy and warned against any return to escalation, saying the opportunity created by the ceasefire must be used to secure lasting peace. He also stressed that access to the strait should not be restricted and must remain open under established international rules.
These talks are part of a wider diplomatic push, with Pakistan playing a mediating role after hosting earlier US-Iran negotiations. While those talks have yet to produce a breakthrough, officials say further rounds are likely.
Parallel efforts led by France and the UK are also exploring ways to secure shipping through the strait, including possible defensive maritime measures, underscoring how central Hormuz has become to global stability.
The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is a significant development, but it remains fragile.
Much depends on whether the current ceasefire holds and whether negotiations between the US and Iran can move forward. Any breakdown could quickly reverse the situation, with immediate consequences for global energy markets.
For now, the strait is open — but under conditions shaped by ongoing conflict, strategic pressure and uncertain diplomacy.
With inputs from AP, AFP