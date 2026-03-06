Calm and Confidence: The UAE's steady response to crisis

This sense of reassurance matters more than ever during periods of global crises, be it war or a pandemic. Facts get ignored in an age of constant updates and endless notifications. A single rumour can travel across phones and social media platforms within minutes. Anxiety spreads the same way. The healthiest response in moments like these entails remembering where we live and avoiding knee-jerk reactions. The UAE has built its reputation on planning, preparedness and decisive governance, and residents see the results of that approach every day.