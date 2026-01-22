Bastide du Canal: A calm Provencal retreat

The small guest house, meanwhile, stands ready like an extra bedroom to be opened up in summer, lent out for a weekend, or kept for oneself on an evening when one wants to be somewhere else without actually leaving. Outside, the heated swimming pool is perfect for long days, the tennis court is ideal for lively mornings, and the pétanque court fills up without warning when the light dims. The terraces are perfect for meals, books and quiet moments. La Sainte-Victoire, visible in the distance, is like a secret shared each morning. The surrounding area is easy to explore: quick shopping trips to Rians, quality produce at the weekend market in Jouques, an evening out in Aix-en-Provence. The neighbouring estates (Vignelaure, La Réaltière, La Coste) offer pleasant detours towards Sainte-Victoire that make you want to write postcards you’ll never send. You leave La Bastide with the feeling of having rediscovered something, perhaps simply time. The calm of the place infuses you, almost like a pact.