Sev-A-Life: Transforming lives with compassion and care

Some journeys are not planned, but answered
Sev-A-Life began as the brainchild of my son, Yuvraj Sanjay, in 2017, an inner call to serve beyond convenience, beyond visibility, and beyond reward. The intention leaned towards service that is genuine and does not seek attention but continuity. Over the years, Sev-A-Life has quietly supported those who need care the most, guided not by scale but by sincerity.
Last year, this mission deepened as life introduced me to a small home in the town of Nasik, near Mumbai. This home caters to 25 orphaned children who are hearing and speech impaired. Though their world is shaped by silence, it is filled with untapped potential.
They communicate through expression and resilience, yet their life requirements are far from being fully met. Each one of these children deserves specialised education, therapy, emotional security, and opportunities that allow them to grow with dignity.
Sev-A-Life believes that meaningful change happens when compassion becomes collective consciousness and this holds true across all streams of our lives.
When calm becomes care, and care becomes courage, the echo lasts far beyond a moment, far beyond usDr Imneet Madan
Running parallel to this path is my professional life as a laser paediatric dentist and the creator of The Calm Chair Method, a pioneering approach to children’s dental care. This method was born from years of observing one undeniable truth: children do not fear dentistry, they fear not being understood.
The Calm Chair Method places the child’s emotional state at the centre of care. Through trust-building, calm communication, and psychological safety, fear is gently released. Treatment is then delivered using advanced laser dentistry, making it needle-free, pain-free, and minimally invasive.
But the real healing happens before the laser is ever used. When fear dissolves, resistance disappears, and dentistry becomes an experience of empowerment. The impact of this method extends far beyond oral health. A child who learns to sit calmly, to trust, and to overcome fear carries that confidence into classrooms, relationships, and life itself. Parents often witness a profound emotional shift as children emerge with stronger self-belief, emotional resilience, and courage that did not exist before.
At their core, Sev-A-Life and The Calm Chair Method are reflections of the same principle: service with significance. Both listen deeply and honour dignity. Both believe that care must touch the heart before it can change a life.
My work, combining philanthropy with my children, Yuvraj and Shirene; clinical paediatric practice; and my writings, whether books, articles, or lyrics at the Shirene Sanjay YouTube Music Channel (with over one million subscribers), flows in one direction: creating value that surpasses time, meanings that leave logic behind, and relationships that outlive life.
When this story reaches those who feel a sense of purpose, whether to extend support, spread awareness, or choose fear-free dentistry, the circle of care expands.
