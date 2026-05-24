Rubio hints at Iran war announcement within hours in India remarks

US, India discuss Iran framework as Rubio warns Tehran must never go nuclear
New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday said “significant progress” has been made in ongoing diplomatic efforts related to Iran, adding that an announcement on a potential deal could come later in the day.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi alongside External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Rubio indicated that any breakthrough linked to the Strait of Hormuz and broader US–Iran discussions would depend on Tehran accepting and complying with a proposed framework.
He also stressed Washington’s firm position that Iran must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon.
Rubio suggested that further developments could be announced by US President Donald Trump later in the day.
“On the Iran situation, there’ll be, I believe, maybe more news coming out a little bit later today… I’ll leave it to the President to make further announcements,” he said.
He added that while a framework was taking shape, it was not yet final.
“We think we’ve made some progress on the outline of something that, if it works, could give us that outcome,” Rubio said, adding that “significant progress, although not final progress” had been made.
Rubio said discussions also included the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a vital international waterway and warning against any disruption to commercial shipping.
He said any attempt to interfere with navigation or impose restrictions on passage would violate international law.
“The Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway… what they are doing now is basically threatening to destroy commercial vessels,” he said.
He added that recent coordination with Gulf partners aimed to ensure “completely open” maritime passage without restrictions or tolls.
Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held delegation-level talks with Rubio in New Delhi as part of ongoing high-level India–US diplomatic engagement.
The meeting included senior officials from both sides, including MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, alongside US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.
Rubio described his first day in India as “fantastic,” calling India and the United States “strategic allies” and highlighting growing global cooperation across regions.
He said the partnership between the two countries is not region-specific but extends to global collaboration, including potential engagement in the Western Hemisphere.
Rubio also emphasised that both nations, as the world’s largest democracies, share a strong foundation for long-term cooperation, calling the relationship “solid and strong” and continuing to build on existing ties.
Rubio also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after arriving in New Delhi on Saturday, marking the start of his official visit to India.