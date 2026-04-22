Abu Dhabi's new HR regulations tighten rules on government appointments and promotions

Priority tiers, promotion limits and anti-nepotism rules reshape government hiring
Abu Dhabi: The Department of Government Enablement in Abu Dhabi has issued the Executive Regulations of Law No. (8) of 2025 concerning Human Resources in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The regulations outline a set of conditions and controls governing employee selection, appointment, and promotion, ensuring the attraction of qualified talent capable of performing job duties effectively.
Key requirements include that the applicant must be a UAE national, possess the required qualifications and experience, be medically fit, and demonstrate good conduct and behavior, in addition to complying with applicable laws and regulations. The regulations also allow the appointment of non-nationals to government roles, provided no qualified UAE national candidate is available and subject to the Department’s approval.
According to the Executive Regulations, full compliance with the law, its provisions, and all related systems, decisions, guidelines, and circulars is mandatory. Upon appointment, a candidate is placed at the lowest sub-grade within the approved job grade. However, the head of a government entity may make exceptions by appointing candidates at a higher sub-grade, not exceeding 5% of targeted positions in the approved HR strategic plan.
The regulations specify nine general requirements for employment, including:
The applicant must be a UAE national.
Must have good conduct and behavior.
Must be at least 18 years old (proven by official documents), with an exception for high school graduates or equivalent.
Must have completed national service or provided documentation of their status, if applicable, with priority given to those who have completed or are exempt from service.
Must not have been convicted of a felony or a crime involving dishonor or breach of trust, unless rehabilitated in accordance with applicable laws (exceptions may be granted if necessary).
Must not have been dismissed by court ruling or terminated through a final disciplinary decision, unless at least two years have passed (which may be reduced or waived for UAE nationals with approval).
Must be medically fit, certified by the Department of Health.
Must hold the required academic qualification, duly attested and accredited.
Must meet job description requirements and minimum experience criteria.
The regulations establish four priority levels for hiring:
1. UAE national employees within the same government entity
2. Employees from other government entities
3. Candidates with at least three years of private sector experience
4. Registered job seekers in the Department’s database
Appointments must be made by a decision of the head of the government entity, based on the recommendation of the HR Committee, and only for approved vacant positions.
The entity must notify the employee of the appointment decision and sign an employment contract before the employee begins work. Employees are prohibited from participating in decisions involving the appointment of their spouse or relatives (up to fourth degree) or in-laws (up to second degree). Employees must disclose such relationships in writing.
Employees may not work under the direct supervision of their spouse or relatives. Appointments cannot be made without an approved HR budget allocation, and no official duties may begin before the appointment decision and contract signing. Required approvals must also be obtained before issuing the appointment decision.
Employees must declare upon joining that they are not employed by another government entity and whether they receive a pension. They must report to work within three months of notification, otherwise the appointment is considered void.
Employees may receive job, grade, or financial promotions if they meet all criteria. Promotion decisions are issued by the head of the entity and must include details and effective dates.
Priority for promotion is based on:
1. Highest performance evaluation
2. Longest tenure in the current grade
3. Higher academic qualification in the same field
4. Greater job-related experience
Employees may not receive more than one promotion per year.
Exceptional promotions may not be repeated within less than three years.?
Employees under special employment contracts (except retired civilian contracts) are not eligible for promotion.
Upon promotion, employees receive either the total salary of the new grade or a 5% salary increase—whichever is higher.
Certain allowances may be adjusted or removed depending on eligibility.
The regulations provide special attention to newly graduated UAE nationals, preparing them for employment through training programs. Upon successful completion, they are appointed to grades 4 to 6, depending on qualifications.
A training contract is signed, and the trainee is enrolled in the pension system. Performance is evaluated during the training period. The training duration may be reduced for high-performing trainees or extended (up to three months) if needed. Failure to pass results in termination.
Applicants must be UAE nationals with required qualifications and experience.
Non-nationals may be appointed only if no qualified national is available.
Employees must declare no concurrent government employment upon joining.
Employees cannot report directly to relatives or spouses.
Exceptional promotions require a minimum three-year gap.
Appointments are made by the head of the government entity based on HR Committee recommendations.