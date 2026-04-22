Abu Dhabi's new HR regulations tighten rules on government appointments and promotions

The applicant must be a UAE national.

Must have good conduct and behavior.

Must be at least 18 years old (proven by official documents), with an exception for high school graduates or equivalent.

Must have completed national service or provided documentation of their status, if applicable, with priority given to those who have completed or are exempt from service.

Must not have been convicted of a felony or a crime involving dishonor or breach of trust, unless rehabilitated in accordance with applicable laws (exceptions may be granted if necessary).

Must not have been dismissed by court ruling or terminated through a final disciplinary decision, unless at least two years have passed (which may be reduced or waived for UAE nationals with approval).

Must be medically fit, certified by the Department of Health.

Must hold the required academic qualification, duly attested and accredited.