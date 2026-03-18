New rules aim to cut extra charges, seat families together and improve clarity
Dubai: India has moved to curb rising passenger complaints over airline seat fees, directing carriers to make at least 60% of seats on every flight available at no additional cost, in a step aimed at improving fairness and transparency for flyers.
The directive, issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, addresses a long-standing concern among travellers who have increasingly flagged hidden charges for seat selection across airlines.
Airlines currently price seats based on location, with window, aisle and extra legroom seats typically attracting higher charges, leaving only a limited number of free seats, often in less preferred rows.
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The new rule shifts that balance, ensuring a majority of seats can be selected without added cost, giving passengers more flexibility and reducing the need to pay for basic seating preferences.
The ministry said the move is aimed at ensuring fair access, particularly at a time when air travel continues to expand rapidly across the country.
Another key change targets group travel, a frequent source of frustration for passengers. Airlines have been instructed to seat travellers booked under the same PNR together, preferably in adjacent seats.
This addresses common situations where families and groups are split across rows, often leading to last-minute seat swaps and disputes before departure.
The regulator has also asked airlines to adopt transparent policies for carrying sports equipment, musical instruments and pets, areas that have seen inconsistent pricing and rules across carriers.
“Carriage of sports equipment and musical instruments to be facilitated in a transparent and passenger-friendly manner, subject to applicable safety and operational regulations. Airlines shall also bring out clear, transparent policies for carriage of pets.”
The move is expected to bring more clarity to passengers who often face varying charges and conditions depending on the airline.
Airlines have been directed to strictly follow passenger rights rules, particularly in cases of delays, cancellations and denied boarding, while also making these rights more visible.
“Prominent display of passenger rights across airline websites, mobile applications, booking platforms, and airport counters.”
The ministry has also asked airlines to communicate passenger entitlements in regional languages to improve accessibility and awareness.
India’s aviation sector has expanded rapidly, becoming the world’s third-largest domestic market, with airports now handling more than 500,000 passengers daily.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the reforms are part of a broader effort to improve passenger experience.
“60% seats free of charge, assured seating together for families, and clear, transparent norms for carriage of sports equipment, musical instruments & pets.”
The changes are expected to ease travel for millions of passengers by reducing hidden costs, improving seating access and ensuring clearer communication from airlines.
With stronger enforcement and more visible passenger rights, the new framework aims to create a more predictable and consumer-friendly flying experience across India’s fast-growing aviation market.
- With inputs from Agencies.