In her home, mornings are intentionally slow and structured, an attempt attempt to create stability before the day accelerates. She aims to give her son’s day a sense of normalcy: The day starts quietly, before the grind begins. “We would have prepared a night before the material needed for our forthcoming classes and ensure he is aware of his school schedule for the day. At the same time, sometimes I sit nearby with my own work, and there’s something comforting about that silent partnership, we’re both ‘showing up’ for our responsibilities together. It’s not always perfect, but it feels grounding,” she says.