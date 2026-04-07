Abu Dhabi sets 3-tier penalties for private schools over online learning

ADEK outlines fines, warnings and licence reviews for violations
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has introduced a three-level classification system for violations committed by private schools delivering distance learning, setting out a detailed enforcement framework that ranges from written notices to licence reviews for serious breaches.
Under the new policy, according to Emarat Al Youm, the first level covers administrative violations involving isolated or first-time failures to meet procedural requirements that do not directly harm students. Examples include failing to upload daily attendance records once or twice, not adhering to the approved timetable for the first time, or delays in submitting lesson plans.
In such cases, ADEK will issue a written notice to the school’s distance learning coordinator, giving the school 48 hours to correct the issue. The violation will also be recorded in the school’s regulatory compliance record, with the notice issued within one school day of identifying the breach.
The second level applies to more serious violations, including repeated non-compliance following a first-level notice or first-time failures that directly affect student wellbeing or the quality of education.
ADEK said this could include the continued absence of live interaction during lessons, failure to monitor student wellbeing, repeated failure to submit required documentation after an initial warning, or substantiated complaints from parents confirmed through inspection findings.
Penalties at this level include a formal warning letter issued by ADEK, a mandatory meeting with the school principal within five working days, financial penalties in line with the authority’s approved fee schedule, and a follow-up inspection within ten school days. The formal warning must be issued within three school days of the decision.
The third level covers critical violations, including continued non-compliance after a formal warning, evidence of data falsification, student safety incidents resulting from school negligence, or a complete failure to deliver live teaching for three consecutive days or more without ADEK approval.
Examples cited include the continued delivery of substandard education after a formal warning, escalation of avoidable student safety incidents, or confirmed falsification of attendance records.
Sanctions at this level may include initiating a licence review, imposing maximum financial penalties, placing the school’s distance learning operations under direct administrative supervision by ADEK, and placing the school’s classification under official review with the results made public. The review process is set to begin within five school days of the decision.
ADEK said the framework aims to strengthen accountability and ensure that distance learning standards remain aligned with student welfare and educational quality requirements across Abu Dhabi’s private school sector.