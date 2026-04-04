New term, new reality: How schools are rewriting the rules of learning

In challenging times, the educational sector has shown that it is not only capable of adapting but of doing so with grace, compassion, and optimism. As schools gear up for online lessons and new forms of engagement, there is every reason to feel hopeful. The commitment to children’s learning remains unwavering, and the collective resolve of school communities and this amazing nation continues to shine brightly. This school year may have begun differently, but it has also begun with an extraordinary lesson for us all - when communities come together with purpose and goodwill, learning never stops.