New term, new reality: How schools are rewriting the rules of learning

Upskilling, innovation and resilience shape a new academic year
For Indian schools, March and April usually signal a season of fresh beginnings. A new academic year brings with it renewed energy, new classrooms, new goals, and the familiar excitement of welcoming students back to school. This year, however, the start of the academic session has unfolded very differently. Yet, amidst uncertainty and disruption, one truth has stood out with remarkable clarity - the resilience of the educational sector is both inspiring and deeply reassuring.
Across school communities, leaders and teachers have risen swiftly and selflessly to meet the need of the hour, determined to ensure that learning continues without interruption. What could have become a period of pause has instead become a powerful example of adaptability, commitment, and hope. In a matter of days, educators have reimagined the way teaching and learning can happen.
The teaching fraternity, known always for its spirit of service, has once again demonstrated extraordinary dedication by upskilling themselves at an impressive pace. From exploring digital platforms and educational applications to redesigning lessons for virtual delivery, teachers have embraced new tools and methodologies with enthusiasm and courage. The world of educational apps and online resources has perhaps never been explored so thoroughly or so purposefully.
This transition has not been without effort. Behind every online lesson is a teacher learning, unlearning, planning, adjusting, and persevering - all to ensure that students remain engaged, supported, and inspired. Behind every virtual timetable is a school leadership team working tirelessly to create structure, provide direction, and uphold normalcy in unfamiliar times. What has been especially remarkable is that solutions and workarounds have been discovered for nearly every aspect of school operations.
Online induction programmes, online interviews, virtual orientation sessions, and online meet-and-greet opportunities have all emerged as effective alternatives to traditional practices. School communities are not merely coping; they are innovating. In many ways, educators and school leaders are steadily perfecting the art of online and virtual interaction, finding new ways to build connection, sustain engagement, and preserve the human touch even from a distance.
Equally commendable has been the timely guidance and support extended by relevant authorities. Their direction has enabled schools to move forward with clarity and confidence, ensuring that systems are aligned and communities remain focused on what matters most - the continuity of learning and the wellbeing of children.
What is especially heartening is the positivity that continues to define school communities. There is a quiet but powerful sense of purpose among educators, students, and parents alike. Families, too, have shown exceptional cooperation and encouragement, partnering with schools in ways that have strengthened the home-school relationship. Their support, patience, and trust have been invaluable during this transition and serve as a reminder that education is always a shared responsibility.
In challenging times, the educational sector has shown that it is not only capable of adapting but of doing so with grace, compassion, and optimism. As schools gear up for online lessons and new forms of engagement, there is every reason to feel hopeful. The commitment to children’s learning remains unwavering, and the collective resolve of school communities and this amazing nation continues to shine brightly. This school year may have begun differently, but it has also begun with an extraordinary lesson for us all - when communities come together with purpose and goodwill, learning never stops.
Dr Sheeba Jojo is an educator living in the UAE