Israel-Doha strikes: How to talk to children about war and violence in the news

Instead of jumping into explanations, she recommends starting with curiosity: “First find out what the child already knows or thinks.” From there, parents can gently correct misinformation, use age-appropriate language, and remind children they are safe. Importantly, it’s okay to pause if a child feels overwhelmed. “Parents can say: ‘We don’t have to talk about this now, but if you ever want to, I will always be ready to listen.’”