Your toddler's public meltdown? 7 ways to calm the tantrum without losing your cool

Here, parents and children work together emotionally. When a child is in the middle of a tantrum, their reasoning and logic are temporarily offline. Their brain is flooded with emotion, which can trigger reckless or impulsive actions. Staying calm yourself creates an emotional anchor that your child can borrow to regulate themselves. This approach requires parents to manage their own emotions first—remaining calm even when the child is screaming or being destructive. Think of it as a team effort: both parent and child must work together to navigate strong emotions.