Technology powers classroom growth in UAE nurseries

Tech-enabled, experiential learning is helping kids explore and learn at their own pace
Early learning is no longer just about numbers, colours, and alphabets. It’s about helping children ask questions, explore, and try things on their own. Classrooms focus on building independence, social awareness, and a sense of enquiry through hands-on activities and interactive experiences. Curiosity and active engagement with their surroundings help children develop essential cognitive, emotional, and social abilities, giving them a strong foundation for higher grades as well as a love for learning.
As early learning centres move away from traditional methods, many nurseries in the UAE are embracing innovative approaches that combine technology with experiential teaching.
One leading example is British Orchard Nursery (BON), which is integrating AI-powered teaching tools and experiential, project-based activities to nurture empathy, teamwork, and leadership from the early years.
“Technology is most powerful when it deepens connection, not replaces it,” says Dr Vandana Gandhi, CEO and Founder of British Orchard Nursery.
“At BON, AI tools allow teachers to understand each child’s pace, strengths, and interests, enabling more personalised and engaging learning experiences.”
Through intelligent observation and adaptive feedback, educators can identify a child’s strengths early and nurture them through interactive games, storytelling, and multimedia platforms.
“At BON, technology and AI have become essential in redefining how young minds engage and grow. These innovations enhance engagement while promoting creativity and confidence,” says Dr Gandhi.
At the same time, Little Wonders Nursery shows how AI and digital tools are shaping personalised learning in early years classrooms.
“At Little Wonders Nursery, we believe every child learns best when lessons match their individual pace, curiosity, and strengths,” says CEO Dr Rinkle Lokendrasinh Jadeja Shah.
“Through the integration of AI-powered and digital learning tools, our classrooms have become more dynamic, personalised, and inclusive than ever before.”
AI systems at Little Wonders track each child’s progress, preferences, and learning style, allowing teachers to plan lessons that challenge and support every learner.
“Adaptive learning apps automatically adjust activities, making them more challenging or supportive based on each child’s performance,” says Shah.
Meanwhile, digital platforms, smart boards, and AR and VR tools bring lessons to life, turning abstract ideas into immersive adventures. Whether exploring space, animals, or shapes, children learn through visuals and play, which help them stay engaged while building independence, critical thinking, and a lasting love for discovery.
“Children learn through stories, movement, and play, keeping them deeply engaged while developing creativity, communication, and problem-solving skills,” Shah says.
Technology plays an increasingly important role in education at Numu Nursery, where AI supports personalised learning while empowering teachers to focus on what matters most — human connection.
“AI can help us track developmental milestones, suggest activities suited to a child’s learning style, and create engaging experiences, but nothing replaces the warmth of a teacher’s encouragement or the joy of hands-on discovery,” says Karan Brown, Education Director at Numu. “This belief extends to how we introduce problem-solving, logic, and design thinking. When introduced the right way, these skills are naturally refined as children interact with age-appropriate coding activities and games.”
Shah explains that technology is helping classrooms become more inclusive and accessible for all learners. “At Little Wonders, we celebrate diversity. AI tools make inclusion effortless,” she says. Speech recognition and translation features support children who are multilingual or still developing their language skills, while assistive technologies ensure that every child, regardless of ability, can participate and thrive. “These digital tools help create a safe, responsive environment where every child’s voice is heard and valued.”
Experiential learning remains at the heart of BON’s philosophy.
“Activities such as eco-friendly garden projects, community initiatives, and cultural collaboration days help children understand empathy, teamwork, and leadership in real-world settings,” says Dr Gandhi.
When children work together to solve simple challenges like planting, recycling, or caring for animals, they develop a sense of purpose,” Dr Gandhi explains.
“They learn not just through instruction but through doing, building social responsibility and problem-solving skills in the process. At British Orchard Nursery, technology and experience blend seamlessly to nurture well-rounded, emotionally intelligent young learners ready to thrive in the future.”
At Numu, the environment is designed to nurture curiosity, creativity, and confidence through project-based and experiential learning that extends beyond the classroom.
“Through authentic experiences, children begin to understand how what they learn in the classroom connects them to the world around them,” says Brown.
“From boutique nurseries to larger campuses, our facilities provide children with safe, joyful, and inspiring environments that spark enquiry and exploration,” she adds. “The adult plants the initial seed of curiosity and, through observation, guided interactions, and open-ended questioning, children are encouraged to explore, experiment, and discover, allowing learning to unfold organically.” ■
