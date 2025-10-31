STEM foundations start with play in UAE nurseries

Hands-on STEM activities help spark curiosity and build future-ready skills
The early years play a big role in fueling a child’s interest in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). At this stage, children are naturally curious and eager to explore how things work. With the right teaching methods, concepts like problem-solving and logical thinking can become second nature. Introducing STEM early not only builds a strong base for future learning but also supports holistic development, encouraging creativity, confidence, and a genuine love for discovery.
Studies show that many children lose interest in STEM subjects as they grow older — often because lessons become too abstract or textbook-driven. That’s why early learning centres in the UAE are using technology, play-based experiments, and interactive tools to keep that excitement alive, helping young learners see science and math as fun, hands-on, and full of real-world connections.
At Little Wonders Nursery, STEM isn’t introduced as a set of academic subjects, it’s woven naturally into play, curiosity, and everyday discovery.
“Our educators nurture early scientific thinking by turning simple, age-appropriate experiences into exciting opportunities for exploration and problem-solving,” says Dr Rinkle Lokendrasinh Jadeja Shah, CEO, Little Wonders Nursery.
Teachers, at Little Wonders, set up STEM-rich play corners, such as water tables, building blocks, magnets, or sand labs that invite children to question, test, and discover. “Simple prompts like ‘What happens if we mix these colours?’ or ‘How can we make this tower taller?’ build a foundation for critical thinking and hypothesis testing. This play-based approach encourages children to think like little scientists and engineers,” Shah says. Learning for every age
STEM at Little Wonders is seamlessly integrated into everyday routines using safe, sensory-based materials.
Children might observe plant growth, explore light and shadows, or play with coding toys that teach sequencing and logic.
“These experiences allow children to understand concepts through doing, not memorising,” Shah explains.
Collaborative STEM play also builds communication, teamwork, and resilience.
“Educators often design group challenges such as ‘Who can build a bridge strong enough for the toy car?’ ― helping children plan, test, and modify their ideas. Teachers celebrate the process of exploration, not just the final result, reinforcing that mistakes are part of learning,” Shah says.
