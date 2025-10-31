STEM foundations start with play in UAE nurseries

Teachers, at Little Wonders, set up STEM-rich play corners, such as water tables, building blocks, magnets, or sand labs that invite children to question, test, and discover. “Simple prompts like ‘What happens if we mix these colours?’ or ‘How can we make this tower taller?’ build a foundation for critical thinking and hypothesis testing. This play-based approach encourages children to think like little scientists and engineers,” Shah says. Learning for every age