UAE Top Nurseries: Foundations for success

Learning environment
Blossom Nursery provides a nurturing, enquiry-led environment designed to inspire curiosity and independence in children from 2 months to 5 years old. Each classroom is thoughtfully equipped with natural materials, sensory play zones, and open-ended resources to promote exploration, creativity, and confidence.
Its nurseries deliver the world-renowned British Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum within a structured, science-backed Sustainable Education practices.
This approach, created by the Babilou Family, integrates the latest research in neuroscience, epigenetics, and cognitive and social sciences to support every aspect of a child’s holistic development.
The learning spaces also integrate sustainability principles, encouraging children to connect with nature through eco-friendly classrooms and outdoor play areas.
Number of Students
Over 2,500 children enrolled across more than 30 locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah
Technology and STEAM integration
Blossom introduces children to early digital literacy and STEAM concepts through hands-on discovery, experimentation, and problem-solving experiences. While we don’t use digital devices in the classroom, our activities nurture the core skills needed to navigate technology in the future, such as critical thinking, pattern recognition, sequencing, collaboration, and creativity.
Tuition fees
Dh4,000 – Dh6,500 per month (depending on age group, location, and program type: Academic or All-Year)
Admission details
Open year-round, Blossom welcomes children from 45 days old to FS2. The nurseries operate from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with an early drop-off option from 7:30 AM for families who need extra flexibility. Parents can schedule a tour, meet the teachers, and explore programs through the Blossom website or by contacting the nearest branch.
Contact Details: www.theblossomnursery.com; 800 NURSERY
Learning environment
BON provides award-winning, child-centric environments designed to encourage exploration, safety, and creativity. Each classroom integrates technology, calm corners and sensory areas, ensuring holistic development of each child under our care.
Number of students
Over 40,000 children have experienced the BON difference over 20 years across the UAE and UK.
Technology and STEM integration
AI-assisted learning platforms, robotics play, and interactive STEM labs enhance curiosity and digital literacy.
Tuition fees
Tuition typically ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh77,000 annually, depending on location and programme type.
Contact details: www.britishorchardnursery.com
Learning environment
Little Wonders Nursery offers a warm, nurturing, and enquiry-based learning environment designed to stimulate curiosity and creativity.
Its classrooms are bright, safe, and equipped with interactive learning zones, sensory corners, and outdoor play areas that promote holistic development.
Children learn through play-based and experiential approaches, focusing on emotional well-being, communication, and early literacy and numeracy foundations.
Number of students
Average class size: 12–15 children per teacher
Total capacity per branch: More than 200 children, depending on facility size.
Technology and STEM integration
Little Wonders integrates AI-powered and digital learning tools to personalise each child’s learning journey.
Interactive smart boards and coding toys
STEM labs for hands-on exploration with building, measuring, and experimenting.
Age-appropriate digital platforms that nurture creativity, logic, and problem-solving.
Tuition fees
From Dh1,800 – Dh3,500 per month, depending on timing and age group
Discounts are available for siblings, early registration, and selected seasonal offers.
Admission details
Enrolment is open year-round for children aged 45 days to 5 years.
Contact details: www.littlewondersecc.com
Learning environment
Numu Nursery follows the BrainScape Curriculum, a neuro-mapped British EYFS framework grounded in research from Harvard University. This approach emphasises serve-and-return interactions, fostering language development, emotional well-being, and critical thinking from an early age. Established in November 2022, Numu Nursery is part of a growing network of purpose-built early learning centres across the UAE.
Number of students
Numu Nursery offers a purpose-built, future-focused early years environment designed to nurture up to 750 children across its branches.
Technology and STEM integration
Numu enhances learning through:
Enquiry-based, child-led exploration, ensuring active engagement.
Highly qualified educators trained in neuroscience-backed teaching.
Language development programmes that integrate interactive storytelling and phonics.
A strong focus on emotional intelligence, helping children build confidence and independence.
Karan Brown, Education Director, is a transformational leader with over 30 years of experience in creating innovative, inclusive, and engaging environments for young learners.
Tuition fees
From Dh33,000 onwards, with various enrolment options available.
Admission details
Numu welcomes children aged 45 days to 6 years, offering flexible schedules to support families.
Contact details: https://numunursery.com; info@numunursery.com
