G-Dragon is coming to Dubai: Everything you need to know about Krazy Super concert

K-pop icon leads star-studded lineup at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
The headline act is G-Dragon, performing in Dubai for the very first time.
Instagram/ xxxibgdrgn

Dubai: Dubai's K-pop scene is about to explode. Krazy Super Concert is making a UAE debut on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

The headline act is G-Dragon, performing in Dubai for the very first time.

The king of K-Pop takes the stage

G-Dragon isn't just another K-pop artist. He's a defining force in the genre's global rise. As the leader of BIGBANG, he helped shape modern K-pop before launching a massively successful solo career.

His influence extends beyond music into fashion and culture. He's an icon who redefined what a K-pop artist could be.

Dubai fans can expect a setlist packed with hits. Power, Crooked, Untitled, 2014, Heartbreaker, and Home Sweet Home are all likely to make appearances.

A stacked lineup

G-Dragon won't be performing alone. The concert features multiple artists bringing different flavours of Korean pop music.

KUN will take the stage with his contemporary pop sound that leans into R&B influences. His smooth vocals and modern production have earned him a dedicated following.

Jay Park joins the lineup with his reputation for explosive live performances. Known for crowd-first energy and hip-hop influenced tracks, he's guaranteed to get the audience moving.

Korean entertainment favourite Kim Jong-kook will host the evening. He'll keep the energy high between sets and engage with the crowd throughout the night.

Additional artists have been announced, including Yerin, formerly of the popular girl group GFriend. More names may be added to the lineup before the concert date.

Krazy Super Concert isn't new to the international stage. The festival concept has previously taken over major cities including New York and Los Angeles. Each edition brings together top-tier K-pop acts for one massive night of performances.

Fans should prepare for a long evening. With multiple artists on the bill, the concert might run for several hours.

Ticket information

Ticketing details are expected to be announced soon. Given the lineup and G-Dragon's first-ever Dubai performance, these tickets are expected to sell out extremely fast.

Fans should follow official Krazy Super Concert social media channels for announcements. Setting up alerts and preparing payment information in advance is recommended.

Previous K-pop concerts in Dubai have crashed ticketing websites due to overwhelming demand.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
