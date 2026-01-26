Dubai Police will launch the first episode of the fifth season of the Dubai Police Podcast on Tuesday at 10am, continuing its efforts to enhance public security awareness and strengthen communication with the community through digital platforms.

The Dubai Police Podcast is available on 16 digital platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube. For the first time, episodes will be broadcast in both Arabic and English, allowing audiences to listen anytime and from anywhere.

The episode explores the department’s role in supporting criminal investigations, the methods used to analyse firearm and toolmark evidence, and the importance of forensic science in uncovering case details and supporting the criminal justice system in line with the highest scientific and professional standards.

The new season will feature a lineup of police and security specialists discussing topics ranging from criminal investigations and forensic sciences to traffic safety and community policing. The episodes aim to raise legal and security awareness, explain police procedures and services, and shed light on specialised areas of police work rarely known to the public.

