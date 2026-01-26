New episodes spotlight forensic science and community safety across digital platforms
Dubai Police will launch the first episode of the fifth season of the Dubai Police Podcast on Tuesday at 10am, continuing its efforts to enhance public security awareness and strengthen communication with the community through digital platforms.
Produced by the General Department of Community Happiness, represented by the Security Media Department, the podcast reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to delivering reliable security information in an accessible and engaging format for all segments of society.
The new season will feature a lineup of police and security specialists discussing topics ranging from criminal investigations and forensic sciences to traffic safety and community policing. The episodes aim to raise legal and security awareness, explain police procedures and services, and shed light on specialised areas of police work rarely known to the public.
Major Ahmad Al Mazrouei, Acting Director of the Security Media Department, said podcast platforms have become an influential communication tool capable of reaching wide audiences while keeping pace with rapid digital media developments.
He noted that Dubai Police was among the first law-enforcement institutions to produce dedicated podcast content focused on security affairs, delivering accurate information in a simplified yet professional manner.
“Dubai Police has produced 124 podcast episodes across four seasons, and the fifth season reflects our commitment to continuously developing our communication ecosystem and strengthening our presence across modern digital platforms,” he said.
Major Al Mazrouei added that the programme highlights specialised and technical areas of police work, presenting them in clear and engaging language to promote trust, strengthen community partnership, and support sustainable awareness across security, criminal and traffic fields.
The podcast is hosted by radio presenter Mohammad Ibrahim and directed by Yahya Najeeb Al Falahi.
The opening episode, titled Firearms Examination in the Forensic Laboratory, features Major Engineer Expert Mohammad Abdullah Al Shamsi, Head of the Firearms and Toolmarks Forensic Examination Section at the General Department of Forensic Sciences and Criminology.
The episode explores the department’s role in supporting criminal investigations, the methods used to analyse firearm and toolmark evidence, and the importance of forensic science in uncovering case details and supporting the criminal justice system in line with the highest scientific and professional standards.
Mohammad Ibrahim said the programme aims to balance professional expertise with simplified presentation, helping bring police work closer to the public and offering listeners deeper insight into the responsibilities of various security units.
The Dubai Police Podcast is available on 16 digital platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube. For the first time, episodes will be broadcast in both Arabic and English, allowing audiences to listen anytime and from anywhere.
