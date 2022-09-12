Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the expansion of the work of government nurseries to include the kindergartens stage in order to qualify students directly for the first grade.
The Ruler of Sharjah also directed the expansion of “Khalifa Al Hamza” School in Al Madam, to include all educational levels, starting next academic year, while giving citizens a 20 per cent discount, said Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, chairman of the Sharjah Education Council, during the “Direct line” programme on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.
Through the “Direct line” programme, it was also announced that the Ruler of Sharjah has directed the restoration of Al “Qawasim Fort” in Dibba Al-Hisn and return it to its former state, following the recent discovery of three foundations of ancient castles in the city.
The announcements were released by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau on Monday.