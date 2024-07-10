Sharjah: All newly registered children in Sharjah nurseries will be assigned seats, as announced by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
“The registration for government nurseries in Sharjah has closed, with 1,781 children having registered,” he said during a phone call with Sharjah Broadcasting Authority on the “Direct Line” programme on Sharjah Radio and TV. “We now have 1,335 available places, some in newly built nurseries and some in older nurseries, for children who have grown up and are transitioning to kindergarten. As a result, we require an extra 446 seats, which we will provide this month and the next, God willing, by creating new nurseries.”
He said, “Nurseries are not simply about keeping children safe; children in Sharjah nurseries receive a highly elaborate curriculum from the minute they arrive. We did not develop this curriculum alone; we collaborated with peers from Europe. The role of caring for and educating children in these nurseries is not haphazard; it is a precise, scientific, and educational endeavour. The child who graduates from these nurseries has a strong personality, confidence and the capacity to talk freely and clearly. As a result, everyone wants to enrol their children in these nurseries.”
He added: “These nurseries are critical in creating the groundwork for children from an early age. We care about our children and don’t want them to grow up at home without obtaining an education, especially if their parents are working. Therefore, we are building more nurseries and guaranteeing seats to all parents who have enrolled their children in Sharjah nurseries.”