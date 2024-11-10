This was announced by Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary at the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, during the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi last week. She was speaking at a session titled ‘Why the Emirates Genome Programme?’

Dr Noura explained that genetic screening within pre-marital tests covers 570 genes for over 840 genetic disorders, acting as a preventive measure that protects community members from inherited diseases.

It allows couples to undergo genetic testing to identify shared genetic mutations that could be passed on to their children, potentially causing preventable genetic diseases. These mutations, common among couples, could lead to conditions such as vision and hearing loss, blood clotting disorders, developmental delays, organ failure, hormonal imbalances, and severe seizures in offspring.

Dr Noura Al Ghaithi “Genetic testing contributes to the health and well-being of the community, providing a healthier future for generations to come, and allows couples to make informed decisions when planning a family, in addition to preventing the transmission of genetic diseases to children. We encourage all those preparing to marry to undergo the test, noting that results typically take 14 days to be issued,” she said.

Target of 1 million samples

The Abu Dhabi Department of Health has announced that the UAE Genome Council is overseeing the development and success of the advanced Emirates Genome Programme, set to become one of the largest population genome initiatives and genomic databases globally by collecting over 650,000 samples, towards a target of 1 million.

Variants identified

Dr Noura said through the data provided by the Emirates Genome Programme, 12 per cent of new genetic variants have been identified, including findings that over 25 per cent of Emiratis carry genes that make them more resilient to psychological stress, 46 per cent have genetic variants that aid in lactose digestion, and 20 per cent of future generations of Emiratis are at higher risk for Type 1 diabetes.

In collaboration with Khalifa University of Science and Technology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and the International Centre for Genetic Diseases, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health has launched a clinical genomics training program, graduating 100 Emirati doctors from various healthcare institutions in the UAE.

Advancing new research

Since its establishment in 2021, the Emirates Genome Council has made advancements in the research and development ecosystem of genomic sciences. The Council has launched the UAE Reference Genome Platform, developed in collaboration with Khalifa University of Science and Technology and 42M, representing the genetic makeup of over 140,000 Emirati citizens. This is currently the largest collection in the Middle East, aimed at providing data and study results for physicians and researchers to help identify common genetic disease risk factors among citizens and accelerate the development of personalized and preventive healthcare solutions.