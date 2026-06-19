Cambridge Health currently operates six facilities with a total capacity of 715 beds and employs more than 1,200 healthcare professionals. The group aims to expand its network to more than 1,000 beds in the near term through new developments, expansions and acquisitions.

Dr Ali Saeed bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Amanat, said: “Completing the full acquisition of Cambridge Health Group marks a defining moment for Amanat and reflects our strategic commitment to one of the most compelling healthcare businesses in the GCC.”

Meanwhile, John Ireland, Chief Executive Officer of Amanat Holdings, said: “This is a significant milestone for Amanat, and one that reflects both our confidence in Cambridge Health Group and our commitment to the long-term development of post-acute care across the GCC.”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.