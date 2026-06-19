Full takeover gives Amanat control of 715-bed healthcare network
Dubai: DFM-listed Amanat Holdings PJSC has completed the full acquisition of Cambridge Health Group after buying an additional 10.03 per cent stake for Dh105 million.
The deal gives Amanat 100 per cent ownership of Cambridge Health Group, which operates post-acute care, rehabilitation, long-term care and home healthcare facilities across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
The acquisition completes a phased purchase process that included Amanat increasing its ownership from about 87 per cent to around 90 per cent earlier this month before acquiring the remaining stake.
Dr Ali Saeed bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Amanat, said: “Completing the full acquisition of Cambridge Health Group marks a defining moment for Amanat and reflects our strategic commitment to one of the most compelling healthcare businesses in the GCC.”
“The investment we have made across the network from Khobar to Jeddah, Abu Dhabi to Al Ain is delivering results, and full ownership gives us the platform to further accelerate our growth.”
Cambridge Health currently operates six facilities with a total capacity of 715 beds and employs more than 1,200 healthcare professionals. The group aims to expand its network to more than 1,000 beds in the near term through new developments, expansions and acquisitions.
The acquisition comes as demand for post-acute and rehabilitation healthcare services grows across the GCC, supported by demographic changes, increased healthcare specialisation and investment in medical infrastructure.
Amanat said Cambridge Health recorded its strongest financial performance in 2025, with revenue rising 11 per cent year-on-year to Dh404 million, while EBITDA increased 14 per cent to Dh100 million.
In the first quarter of 2026, revenue grew 27 per cent year-on-year, EBITDA increased 49 per cent, and profit rose six times compared with the same period last year.
The company said full ownership would allow it to accelerate Cambridge Health’s expansion plans and develop additional healthcare services.
Cambridge Health’s facilities include Cambridge Hospital Khobar, a 150-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility opened in November 2024, and Cambridge Hospital Jeddah, which has expanded to 200 beds following refurbishment.
The Jeddah facility is also undergoing a Dh100 million expansion project that will add 70 beds along with new outpatient and surgical services.
Other facilities include Cambridge Hospital Dhahran, which has expanded its rehabilitation capacity to 70 beds, Cambridge Hospital Abu Dhabi, where refurbishment and expansion have been completed, and Cambridge Hospital Al Ain, which is undergoing upgrades.
The acquisition follows several recent investments by Amanat, including the purchase of minority stakes in Cambridge Hospital Jeddah by Cambridge Health Group for Dh54 million, resulting in full ownership of the facility.
The company also announced a record dividend payment of Dh175 million to shareholders, equivalent to 7 fils per share.
Amanat said its total capital deployed and commitments in 2026 have exceeded Dh285 million, in addition to previous strategic investments of more than Dh500 million across the Cambridge Health network.
Meanwhile, John Ireland, Chief Executive Officer of Amanat Holdings, said: “This is a significant milestone for Amanat, and one that reflects both our confidence in Cambridge Health Group and our commitment to the long-term development of post-acute care across the GCC.”
“With a 715 bed capacity today, a clear pathway to more than 1,000 beds, and strong momentum across both the UAE and Saudi Arabia, CHG is exceptionally well positioned for its next stage of growth.”
Amanat said the transaction is expected to deliver an estimated Dh9 million in additional annual net profit attributable to equity shareholders.