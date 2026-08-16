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Amanat shareholders to get Dh75 million interim dividend after H1 profit jumps 46%

Revenue rose 24% to Dh582.5m while Amanat plans Dh1.5b of investment over three years

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Amanat shareholders to get Dh75 million interim dividend after H1 profit jumps 46%
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Dubai: Amanat Holdings shareholders are set to receive an interim cash dividend of Dh75 million after the healthcare and education group reported a 46% increase in first-half profit to Dh153.3 million.

The dividend represents 3% of the company’s issued share capital, equivalent to 3 fils per share, and marks the first distribution under Amanat’s new three-year dividend policy.

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Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2026 increased 24% to Dh582.5 million from Dh468.4 million a year earlier, while EBITDA rose 30% to Dh226.4 million. Amanat’s EBITDA margin increased to 39% from 37%.

Adjusted profit climbed 72% to Dh153.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 43% to Dh226.5 million.

New dividend policy takes effect

Amanat recently set out a three-year dividend policy targeting minimum annual cash distributions equivalent to 7% of issued share capital, or 7 fils per share, subject to the necessary approvals.

Supported by a strong balance sheet and disciplined capital allocation, we now intend to deploy approximately Dh1.5 billion over the next three years into opportunities that strengthen our businesses and generate attractive long-term returns. Combined with favourable long-term market fundamentals and our proven track record of disciplined execution, we are confident Amanat is well positioned to deliver its next phase of sustainable growth while continuing to create long-term value for shareholders
Dr. Ali bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dh1.5 billion investment programme

Amanat plans to deploy approximately Dh1.5 billion over the next three years through organic expansion, greenfield developments and selective acquisitions.

The company is targeting a return on equity of at least 10% while expanding Cambridge Health Group and Almasar Education.

More than Dh500 million has recently been deployed or committed towards acquisitions, capacity expansion, greenfield developments and new service lines.

Amanat also completed the acquisition of the remaining minority interest in Cambridge Health Group during the first half, taking its ownership to 100%.

Healthcare business expands capacity

Cambridge Health Group reported a 28% increase in revenue to Dh235.3 million, while EBITDA rose 58% to Dh62.4 million.

Profit increased 8.3 times to Dh24.8 million, with total bed capacity reaching 715 beds, including 666 licensed beds, up 18%.

Regulatory approval received after the period end increased licensed capacity at Cambridge Hospital Khobar by about 50% to 150 beds.

A 70-bed expansion at Cambridge Hospital Jeddah is progressing towards completion during the first quarter of 2028, while Amanat has also announced the development of a new 155-bed integrated post-acute healthcare facility in Riyadh.

Cambridge Health Group is targeting more than 1,000 operational beds over the medium term.

Student numbers rise 21%

Almasar Education generated revenue of Dh347.2 million during the first half, up 22%, while EBITDA increased 33% to Dh179.9 million.

Profit rose 29% to Dh130.2 million, with the business serving approximately 28,900 students and beneficiaries, an increase of 21%.

Middlesex University Dubai enrolments reached approximately 7,200 students, while around 15 specialist education facilities are currently under development.

Almasar has also signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to explore the acquisition of a 60% stake in Al Qalam Educational Trading Company as part of its planned entry into the K-12 education sector.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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