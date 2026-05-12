Middlesex University–owner Al Masar Al Shamil Education reports strong Q1 2026 results with revenue up 22%

The company reported a 29.1% year-on-year increase in net profit to Dh61.7 million
Al Masar Al Shamil Education Company, one of the GCC’s largest specialized education groups and the owner of Middlesex University Dubai, has reported a strong start to 2026, with Q1 revenue increasing 22% year-on-year to Dh183.9 million (SAR 187.7 million) and EBITDA rising 30.5% to Dh85.3 million (SAR 87.1 million). The Company, chaired by Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, was listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on December 2, 2025. Its first quarterly results since listing underscore the strength of its growth prospects and the resilience of its business model.
The Company’s net profit increased 29.7% year-on-year to Dh61.7 million (SAR 63.0 million), while net profit attributable to equity holders rose 33.9% to Dh52.8 million (SAR 53.9 million). Earnings per share increased to Dh0.52 (SAR 0.53) from Dh0.38 (SAR 0.39) in Q1 2025. Its total students and beneficiaries grew 21% year-on-year to 28,600 in Q1 2026, supported by broad-based enrollment and beneficiary growth across its core platforms, including Human Development Company, Middlesex University Dubai, and NEMA Holding.
Al Masar Al Shamil Education’s performance was supported by continued growth across both special needs education and care and higher education. Human Development Company expanded its daycare center network to 41 centers from 36 in Q1 2025, including two new centers added during Q1 2026. Its school network also expanded from 10 to 15 locations in the prior-year period, with one new school added during the quarter.
Middlesex University Dubai delivered strong enrollment growth, with student numbers increasing by 16% year-on-year to 7,200. Revenue increased 23% year-on-year to Dh101.9 million (SAR 104.0 million), driven by strong student growth from international enrollments, while net profit rose 20% to Dh32.6 million (SAR 33.3 million). During the quarter, it launched the London Sports Institute and opened a new study hub in Dubai Media City.
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman of Al Masar Al Shamil Education, said: “Al Masar Al Shamil Education delivered a strong Q1 2026 performance following a record financial year in 2025. Our continued progress following the IPO in December last year is a testament to the disciplined execution of our long-term growth strategy, focused on building a resilient, mission-led, and highly scalable business. As a GCC market leader, we are committed to expanding access to high-quality, specialized education across the region to enable students and beneficiaries to reach their full potential.”
NEMA Holding also delivered strong momentum, with its share of results increasing to Dh15.7 million (SAR 16.0 million) from Dh6.1 million (SAR 6.2 million) in Q1 2025. Growth was supported by strong enrollment at Abu Dhabi University and Liwa University, continued cost discipline, the launch of 19 high-demand academic programs at Abu Dhabi University, and Liwa University’s accredited university status and new Al Ain campus.
In the UAE, Al Masar Al Shamil Education operates four campuses in Abu Dhabi, three campuses in Dubai, and nine daycare centers in the Eastern Region, reflecting the company’s broader GCC footprint and its role in supporting demand for specialized education and higher education across key regional markets.