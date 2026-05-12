Middlesex University–owner Al Masar Al Shamil Education reports strong Q1 2026 results with revenue up 22%

Al Masar Al Shamil Education Company, one of the GCC’s largest specialized education groups and the owner of Middlesex University Dubai, has reported a strong start to 2026, with Q1 revenue increasing 22% year-on-year to Dh183.9 million (SAR 187.7 million) and EBITDA rising 30.5% to Dh85.3 million (SAR 87.1 million). The Company, chaired by Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, was listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on December 2, 2025. Its first quarterly results since listing underscore the strength of its growth prospects and the resilience of its business model.